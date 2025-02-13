iifl-logo-icon 1
Titagarh Bags ₹537 Crore Deal, Enters Shipbuilding & Rail Signaling

13 Feb 2025 , 09:08 AM

Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd have awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to Titagarh Rail Systems to manufacture and supply a total of 16 BCFCM rakes with BVCM wagons. The order, worth ₹537.11 crore, is to be executed between January 2026 and March 2027.

Recently, the company announced two new business segments in addition to its railway business. Titagarh will diversify its business into the “Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems” sector, viz shipbuilding, ship repair, and other marine-based activities. It is also diversifying into the “Signalling and Safety Systems” business, which will offer railway signalling, train control and condition monitoring to facilitate seamless and safe train running.

The new railway signalling and safety division will focus on developing and installing systems that improve operational efficiency and security. Titagarh plans to ramp up freight wagon manufacture, having already set itself a target of manufacturing around 1,000 wagons a month in the near term.

“During July-September 2025 quarter, the company achieved an installation rate of 900 wagons per month (2,700 in a quarter),” Vice-Chairman & MD, Umesh Chowdhary said. By the quarter ending in March 2026, the company hopes to stabilize at 3,000 wagons per quarter, he added.

