Ambuja Cements Ltd Share Price

532.2
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open547.65
  • Day's High548
  • 52 Wk High706.95
  • Prev. Close548.7
  • Day's Low526.1
  • 52 Wk Low 453.05
  • Turnover (lac)8,747.48
  • P/E63.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value188.43
  • EPS8.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,31,087.43
  • Div. Yield0.33
Loading...
  • Open681.5
  • Day's High685.85
  • Spot677.2
  • Prev. Close683.35
  • Day's Low671.7
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot900
  • OI(Chg %)2,42,100 (3.27%)
  • Roll Over%3.31
  • Roll Cost1.45
  • Traded Vol.90,99,900 (-10.55%)
Ambuja Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

547.65

Prev. Close

548.7

Turnover(Lac.)

8,747.48

Day's High

548

Day's Low

526.1

52 Week's High

706.95

52 Week's Low

453.05

Book Value

188.43

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,31,087.43

P/E

63.25

EPS

8.67

Divi. Yield

0.33

Ambuja Cements Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 May, 2024

arrow

Ambuja Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnes

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Ambuja Cements Adds 200 MW Solar Power to Khavda

Ambuja Cements Adds 200 MW Solar Power to Khavda

13 Dec 2024|01:25 PM

When compared to current electricity costs, this improvement results in an impressive 70% reduction.

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

22 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.

Ambuja Cements Sees ₹909 Crore Bulk Deal, Promoter Stake Drops

Ambuja Cements Sees ₹909 Crore Bulk Deal, Promoter Stake Drops

16 Oct 2024|02:52 PM

India's mutual funds increased their stake in the company, rising from 5.53% in June to 6.35% by the end of September.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ambuja Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.53%

Foreign: 67.53%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 25.79%

Institutions: 25.78%

Non-Institutions: 6.62%

Custodian: 0.05%

Share Price

Ambuja Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

3,219.19

5,397.16

397.13

397.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33,787.31

23,108.38

21,807.8

19,918.73

Net Worth

37,006.5

28,505.54

22,204.93

20,315.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

13,964.95

11,371.86

11,667.88

11,356.76

yoy growth (%)

22.8

-2.53

2.73

8.6

Raw materials

-1,159.51

-1,186.27

-1,125.49

-942.32

As % of sales

8.3

10.43

9.64

8.29

Employee costs

-677.65

-668.78

-672.63

-679.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

2,850.94

2,414.38

1,948.02

1,636.02

Depreciation

-551.24

-521.17

-543.83

-548.09

Tax paid

-704.71

-624.28

-419.48

-19.06

Working capital

1,554.99

-2,466.55

356.84

641.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.8

-2.53

2.73

8.6

Op profit growth

21.19

23.16

13.6

-2.5

EBIT growth

17.79

22.93

18.22

-0.46

Net profit growth

16.22

17.11

2.79

19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

33,159.64

38,937.03

30,982.83

28,965.46

24,516.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33,159.64

38,937.03

30,982.83

28,965.46

24,516.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,400.87

765.73

465.2

372.67

464.03

Ambuja Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ambuja Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Gautam Adani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Karan Adani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M R Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Maheswar Sahu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajnish Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ameet Desai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Purvi Sheth

Whole Time Director & CEO

Ajay Kapur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hitesh Marthak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambuja Cements Ltd

Summary

Ambuja Cements Limited, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is among Indias leading cement companies, renowned for its hassle-free, homebuilding solutions. The company sells cement under the Ambuja brand. Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) was incorporated on 20th October 1981 as Ambuja Cements Pvt. Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the public sector Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) and Narottam Sekhsaria & Associates. In May 19, 1983, the company was rehabilitated into a public limited company. Subsequently, the company name was changed to Gujarat Ambuja Cements Ltd. Further, the name was changed to Ambuja Cements Ltd. Ambuja Cements is a major cement producing company in India. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and market cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets. The company has 6 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 8 strategically cement grinding units and a a network of more than 50,000 channel partners. Its current manufacturing installed capacity is 31.45 MTPA. It is the first Indian cement manufacturer having a captive port with three terminals along the countrys western coastline to facilitate timely, cost effective and environmentally cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customer. The company has its own fleet of ships. The company subsidiaries include Dang Cement Industries Private Ltd, M.G.T Cements Private Ltd, Chemical Limes Mundwa Private Ltd and Dirk India Pvt. Ltd.In the year 198
Company FAQs

What is the Ambuja Cements Ltd share price today?

The Ambuja Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹532.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambuja Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambuja Cements Ltd is ₹131087.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambuja Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambuja Cements Ltd is 63.25 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambuja Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambuja Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambuja Cements Ltd is ₹453.05 and ₹706.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ambuja Cements Ltd?

Ambuja Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.95%, 3 Years at 12.34%, 1 Year at 2.35%, 6 Month at -20.79%, 3 Month at -11.13% and 1 Month at -3.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambuja Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambuja Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.53 %
Institutions - 25.78 %
Public - 6.63 %

