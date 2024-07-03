Summary

Ambuja Cements Limited, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is among Indias leading cement companies, renowned for its hassle-free, homebuilding solutions. The company sells cement under the Ambuja brand. Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) was incorporated on 20th October 1981 as Ambuja Cements Pvt. Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the public sector Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) and Narottam Sekhsaria & Associates. In May 19, 1983, the company was rehabilitated into a public limited company. Subsequently, the company name was changed to Gujarat Ambuja Cements Ltd. Further, the name was changed to Ambuja Cements Ltd. Ambuja Cements is a major cement producing company in India. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and market cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets. The company has 6 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 8 strategically cement grinding units and a a network of more than 50,000 channel partners. Its current manufacturing installed capacity is 31.45 MTPA. It is the first Indian cement manufacturer having a captive port with three terminals along the countrys western coastline to facilitate timely, cost effective and environmentally cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customer. The company has its own fleet of ships. The company subsidiaries include Dang Cement Industries Private Ltd, M.G.T Cements Private Ltd, Chemical Limes Mundwa Private Ltd and Dirk India Pvt. Ltd.In the year 198

