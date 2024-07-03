SectorCement
Open₹547.65
Prev. Close₹548.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,747.48
Day's High₹548
Day's Low₹526.1
52 Week's High₹706.95
52 Week's Low₹453.05
Book Value₹188.43
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,31,087.43
P/E63.25
EPS8.67
Divi. Yield0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
3,219.19
5,397.16
397.13
397.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33,787.31
23,108.38
21,807.8
19,918.73
Net Worth
37,006.5
28,505.54
22,204.93
20,315.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
13,964.95
11,371.86
11,667.88
11,356.76
yoy growth (%)
22.8
-2.53
2.73
8.6
Raw materials
-1,159.51
-1,186.27
-1,125.49
-942.32
As % of sales
8.3
10.43
9.64
8.29
Employee costs
-677.65
-668.78
-672.63
-679.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
2,850.94
2,414.38
1,948.02
1,636.02
Depreciation
-551.24
-521.17
-543.83
-548.09
Tax paid
-704.71
-624.28
-419.48
-19.06
Working capital
1,554.99
-2,466.55
356.84
641.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.8
-2.53
2.73
8.6
Op profit growth
21.19
23.16
13.6
-2.5
EBIT growth
17.79
22.93
18.22
-0.46
Net profit growth
16.22
17.11
2.79
19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
33,159.64
38,937.03
30,982.83
28,965.46
24,516.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33,159.64
38,937.03
30,982.83
28,965.46
24,516.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,400.87
765.73
465.2
372.67
464.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Gautam Adani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Karan Adani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M R Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Maheswar Sahu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajnish Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ameet Desai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Purvi Sheth
Whole Time Director & CEO
Ajay Kapur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hitesh Marthak
Reports by Ambuja Cements Ltd
Summary
Ambuja Cements Limited, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is among Indias leading cement companies, renowned for its hassle-free, homebuilding solutions. The company sells cement under the Ambuja brand. Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) was incorporated on 20th October 1981 as Ambuja Cements Pvt. Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the public sector Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) and Narottam Sekhsaria & Associates. In May 19, 1983, the company was rehabilitated into a public limited company. Subsequently, the company name was changed to Gujarat Ambuja Cements Ltd. Further, the name was changed to Ambuja Cements Ltd. Ambuja Cements is a major cement producing company in India. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and market cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets. The company has 6 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 8 strategically cement grinding units and a a network of more than 50,000 channel partners. Its current manufacturing installed capacity is 31.45 MTPA. It is the first Indian cement manufacturer having a captive port with three terminals along the countrys western coastline to facilitate timely, cost effective and environmentally cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customer. The company has its own fleet of ships. The company subsidiaries include Dang Cement Industries Private Ltd, M.G.T Cements Private Ltd, Chemical Limes Mundwa Private Ltd and Dirk India Pvt. Ltd.In the year 198
The Ambuja Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹532.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambuja Cements Ltd is ₹131087.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ambuja Cements Ltd is 63.25 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambuja Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambuja Cements Ltd is ₹453.05 and ₹706.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ambuja Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.95%, 3 Years at 12.34%, 1 Year at 2.35%, 6 Month at -20.79%, 3 Month at -11.13% and 1 Month at -3.15%.
