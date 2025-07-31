Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Rises 23% to ₹970 Crore

Ambuja Cements delivered a stronger-than-expected set of numbers for the June quarter. The company posted a net profit of ₹970 crore in Q1FY26. On a year-on-year basis, profit rose 23.5% from ₹783 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹10,289 crore, marking a 23% jump over last year’s ₹8,932 crore. Operating performance was particularly robust. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹1,961 crore. This is a solid 53% increase from ₹1,280 crore in Q1FY25.

Margins improved noticeably, coming in at 19.05% for the quarter. This was higher than last year’s 15.25%. Cement sales volumes rose 20% year-on-year to 18.4 million tonnes. This is compared to 15.3 million tonnes in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA per tonne reported at ₹1,069. This is a surge of 28% from ₹835 a year ago. Thereby, pointing to better cost absorption and improved pricing dynamics. During the quarter, Ambuja Cement commissioned 57 MW of wind power. This move pushes its total renewable energy capacity to 473 MW. This is in line with its sustainability roadmap.

Ambuja’s current cement production capacity stands at 104.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It reiterated its goal of reaching 118 MTPA by the end of March 2026. This is in line with all key projects progressing on track.

