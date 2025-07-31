iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Rises 23% to ₹970 Crore

31 Jul 2025 , 03:59 PM

Ambuja Cements delivered a stronger-than-expected set of numbers for the June quarter. The company posted a net profit of ₹970 crore in Q1FY26. On a year-on-year basis, profit rose 23.5% from ₹783 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹10,289 crore, marking a 23% jump over last year’s ₹8,932 crore. Operating performance was particularly robust. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹1,961 crore. This is a solid 53% increase from ₹1,280 crore in Q1FY25.

Margins improved noticeably, coming in at 19.05% for the quarter. This was higher than last year’s 15.25%.  Cement sales volumes rose 20% year-on-year to 18.4 million tonnes. This is compared to 15.3 million tonnes in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA per tonne reported at ₹1,069. This is a surge of 28% from ₹835 a year ago. Thereby, pointing to better cost absorption and improved pricing dynamics. During the quarter, Ambuja Cement commissioned 57 MW of wind power. This move pushes its total renewable energy capacity to 473 MW. This is in line with its sustainability roadmap.

Ambuja’s current cement production capacity stands at 104.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It reiterated its goal of reaching 118 MTPA by the end of March 2026. This is in line with all key projects progressing on track.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Ambuja Cements
  • Ambuja Cements News
  • Ambuja Cements Q1 NEws
  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Rises 23% to ₹970 Crore

Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Rises 23% to ₹970 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|03:59 PM
HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

HEG Q1 Net Profit Soars 355%; Revenue Up 8% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|03:57 PM
DCB Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 20% YoY; Delivers 17% NII Growth

DCB Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 20% YoY; Delivers 17% NII Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|03:56 PM
Premier Explosives Bags ₹22.36 Crore Rocket Motor Export Order

Premier Explosives Bags ₹22.36 Crore Rocket Motor Export Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|02:42 PM
Orchid Pharma buyback rights to novel antibiotic; stock up 5%

Orchid Pharma buyback rights to novel antibiotic; stock up 5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2025|02:38 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.