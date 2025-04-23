iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ambuja Cements Acquires 37.79% Stake in Orient Cement

23 Apr 2025 , 11:12 AM

Ambuja Cements, a company in Adani Group, has now formally completed the transaction acquiring a 37.79% stake in Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) from the CK Birla Group’s promoter holding. According to the last regulatory filing by the company, this strategic move has elevated Ambuja Cements to the position of promoter of Orient Cement.

A total of 7.76 crore equity shares were purchased from the said promoter group, which dramatically increases Ambuja’s influence over the cement manufacturer. Besides acquiring the promoter stake, Ambuja Cements has also purchased 1.82 crore equity shares-equal to 8.87% of OCL’s equity-from other public shareholders.

Now that both transactions are finished, Ambuja Cements has a total of 46.66% shareholding in Orient Cement, thus taking full control of it. The acquisition is modeled on Ambuja Cement’s expansion strategy first made public in October 2023. The entire deal has been valued at approximately ₹8,100 crores.

Orient Cement, now part of Adani Group’s rapidly diversifying cement portfolio, was formerly with the CK Birla Group. Ambuja Cements is further strengthening its foundation in India’s infrastructure sector. This will be the biggest consolidation move in the Indian cement space and displays Ambuja’s statement in this regard which is set to increase its market share and operational efficiencies.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Ambuja Cements is currently trading at ₹571.60 which is a 1.09% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 10% dip in the last one year, and 10% gain in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • acquisition
  • Ambuja Cements
  • Cement News
  • Orient Cement
  • Orient Cement Ltd
  • stake
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Lupin Secures USFDA Approval for Tolvaptan Tablets

Lupin Secures USFDA Approval for Tolvaptan Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|09:39 PM
Can Fin Homes Q4 Profit Rises 12% YoY

Can Fin Homes Q4 Profit Rises 12% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|09:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:38 PM
Syngene Reports ₹1,018 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

Syngene Reports ₹1,018 Crore Revenue in Q4 FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:21 PM
Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

Tata Teleservices Reduces Q4 Loss to ₹306 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Apr 2025|01:01 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.