Ambuja Cements Acquires 37.79% Stake in Orient Cement

Ambuja Cements, a company in Adani Group, has now formally completed the transaction acquiring a 37.79% stake in Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) from the CK Birla Group’s promoter holding. According to the last regulatory filing by the company, this strategic move has elevated Ambuja Cements to the position of promoter of Orient Cement.

A total of 7.76 crore equity shares were purchased from the said promoter group, which dramatically increases Ambuja’s influence over the cement manufacturer. Besides acquiring the promoter stake, Ambuja Cements has also purchased 1.82 crore equity shares-equal to 8.87% of OCL’s equity-from other public shareholders.

Now that both transactions are finished, Ambuja Cements has a total of 46.66% shareholding in Orient Cement, thus taking full control of it. The acquisition is modeled on Ambuja Cement’s expansion strategy first made public in October 2023. The entire deal has been valued at approximately ₹8,100 crores.

Orient Cement, now part of Adani Group’s rapidly diversifying cement portfolio, was formerly with the CK Birla Group. Ambuja Cements is further strengthening its foundation in India’s infrastructure sector. This will be the biggest consolidation move in the Indian cement space and displays Ambuja’s statement in this regard which is set to increase its market share and operational efficiencies.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Ambuja Cements is currently trading at ₹571.60 which is a 1.09% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 10% dip in the last one year, and 10% gain in the last one month.