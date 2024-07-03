SectorCement
Open₹344.4
Prev. Close₹344.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,930.87
Day's High₹347.65
Day's Low₹342.05
52 Week's High₹379
52 Week's Low₹182
Book Value₹86.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,026.04
P/E46.47
EPS7.42
Divi. Yield0.65
In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.49
20.49
20.49
20.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,722.76
1,583.21
1,504.94
1,285.42
Net Worth
1,743.25
1,603.7
1,525.43
1,305.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,725.41
2,324.08
2,421.79
2,222.34
yoy growth (%)
17.26
-4.03
8.97
18.54
Raw materials
-354.7
-324.74
-203.24
-261.52
As % of sales
13.01
13.97
8.39
11.76
Employee costs
-152.44
-152.53
-154.86
-138.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
404
333.6
137.39
70.03
Depreciation
-145.21
-141.85
-140.87
-126.16
Tax paid
-140.74
-119.41
-50.8
-25.8
Working capital
13.47
-192.41
103.83
-8.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.26
-4.03
8.97
18.54
Op profit growth
7.33
43.82
25.45
71.34
EBIT growth
6.61
64.47
30.35
189.36
Net profit growth
22.9
147.35
95.8
-237.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chandra Kant Birla
Independent Director
R Jhawar
Independent Director
Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala
Managing Director & CEO
Desh Deepak Khetrapal
Independent Director
Swapan Dasgupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Bisaria
Independent Director
I Y R Krishna Rao
Independent Director
Varsha Purandare
Non Executive Director
Amita Birla
Reports by Orient Cement Ltd
Summary
Orient Cement Limited was incorporated in July, 2011. The Cement Undertaking of Orient Paper & Industries Limited (OPIL) had been transferred to the Company as a going concern w.e.f 1st April 2012, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble Orissa High Court.Orient Cement is a mid-size cement manufacturer in India, with integrated cement plants located in Devapur (Telangana), Chittapur(Karnataka) and a split-grinding unit in Jalgaon (Maharashtra). With a total capacity of 8 MTPA, the Company serves consumers inMaharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goaand Chhattisgarh. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement and manufacturing facilities at present are located at Devapur in Telangana, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Chittapur in Karnataka. The Companys new green field integrated cement plant at Chittapur in Karnataka has commenced commercial production w.e.f. 26th September 2015.During the year 2017, the Company automated systems to identify quality deviations and address them with speed and precision. It strengthened quality norms enforced through central monitoring and cement labs across its manufacturing plants. Further, the Company commissioned a concrete lab at its Chittapur plant to showcase its product efficacy through its use in concrete.The Company launched its premium cement Birla.A1 StrongCrete in 2018-19. It further launched another premi
The Orient Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Cement Ltd is ₹7026.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Cement Ltd is 46.47 and 4.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Cement Ltd is ₹182 and ₹379 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.96%, 3 Years at 28.18%, 1 Year at 25.15%, 6 Month at 12.38%, 3 Month at 11.25% and 1 Month at -0.49%.
