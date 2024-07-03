iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Cement Ltd Share Price

342.55
(-0.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open344.4
  • Day's High347.65
  • 52 Wk High379
  • Prev. Close344.15
  • Day's Low342.05
  • 52 Wk Low 182
  • Turnover (lac)1,930.87
  • P/E46.47
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value86.89
  • EPS7.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,026.04
  • Div. Yield0.65
No Records Found

Orient Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

344.4

Prev. Close

344.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1,930.87

Day's High

347.65

Day's Low

342.05

52 Week's High

379

52 Week's Low

182

Book Value

86.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,026.04

P/E

46.47

EPS

7.42

Divi. Yield

0.65

Orient Cement Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Jun, 2024

arrow

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Orient Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

22 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.

Read More

Orient Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.90%

Non-Promoter- 23.54%

Institutions: 23.54%

Non-Institutions: 38.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orient Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.49

20.49

20.49

20.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,722.76

1,583.21

1,504.94

1,285.42

Net Worth

1,743.25

1,603.7

1,525.43

1,305.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,725.41

2,324.08

2,421.79

2,222.34

yoy growth (%)

17.26

-4.03

8.97

18.54

Raw materials

-354.7

-324.74

-203.24

-261.52

As % of sales

13.01

13.97

8.39

11.76

Employee costs

-152.44

-152.53

-154.86

-138.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

404

333.6

137.39

70.03

Depreciation

-145.21

-141.85

-140.87

-126.16

Tax paid

-140.74

-119.41

-50.8

-25.8

Working capital

13.47

-192.41

103.83

-8.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.26

-4.03

8.97

18.54

Op profit growth

7.33

43.82

25.45

71.34

EBIT growth

6.61

64.47

30.35

189.36

Net profit growth

22.9

147.35

95.8

-237.76

No Record Found

Orient Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orient Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chandra Kant Birla

Independent Director

R Jhawar

Independent Director

Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala

Managing Director & CEO

Desh Deepak Khetrapal

Independent Director

Swapan Dasgupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Bisaria

Independent Director

I Y R Krishna Rao

Independent Director

Varsha Purandare

Non Executive Director

Amita Birla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Cement Ltd

Summary

Orient Cement Limited was incorporated in July, 2011. The Cement Undertaking of Orient Paper & Industries Limited (OPIL) had been transferred to the Company as a going concern w.e.f 1st April 2012, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble Orissa High Court.Orient Cement is a mid-size cement manufacturer in India, with integrated cement plants located in Devapur (Telangana), Chittapur(Karnataka) and a split-grinding unit in Jalgaon (Maharashtra). With a total capacity of 8 MTPA, the Company serves consumers inMaharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goaand Chhattisgarh. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement and manufacturing facilities at present are located at Devapur in Telangana, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Chittapur in Karnataka. The Companys new green field integrated cement plant at Chittapur in Karnataka has commenced commercial production w.e.f. 26th September 2015.During the year 2017, the Company automated systems to identify quality deviations and address them with speed and precision. It strengthened quality norms enforced through central monitoring and cement labs across its manufacturing plants. Further, the Company commissioned a concrete lab at its Chittapur plant to showcase its product efficacy through its use in concrete.The Company launched its premium cement Birla.A1 StrongCrete in 2018-19.
Company FAQs

What is the Orient Cement Ltd share price today?

The Orient Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Cement Ltd is ₹7026.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Cement Ltd is 46.47 and 4.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Cement Ltd is ₹182 and ₹379 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Cement Ltd?

Orient Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.96%, 3 Years at 28.18%, 1 Year at 25.15%, 6 Month at 12.38%, 3 Month at 11.25% and 1 Month at -0.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.90 %
Institutions - 23.55 %
Public - 38.55 %

