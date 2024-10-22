iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Cement Ltd Dividend

339
(0.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:49:58 PM

Orient Cement CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend1 May 202429 Jul 2024-1.5150Final
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., on May 1,2024, which commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 1:45 p.m Recommended a final dividend of ?1.50 (150%) per equity share of ? 1/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration. Further, the Company had declared an interim dividend of ?0.75 (75%) per equity share during the previous quarter of the financial year 2023-24, totaling the dividend amount to ?2.25 (225%) per equity share of ? 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24.
Dividend5 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 20240.7575Interim
Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., on February 5, 2024, which commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 1:40 p.m., inter alia, considered and approved the following: The payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.75/- (75%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/-each for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed Friday, February 16, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration;

Orient Cement: Related News

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

22 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.

