This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., on May 1,2024, which commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 1:45 p.m Recommended a final dividend of ?1.50 (150%) per equity share of ? 1/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration. Further, the Company had declared an interim dividend of ?0.75 (75%) per equity share during the previous quarter of the financial year 2023-24, totaling the dividend amount to ?2.25 (225%) per equity share of ? 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24.