Orient Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
404
333.6
137.39
70.03
Depreciation
-145.21
-141.85
-140.87
-126.16
Tax paid
-140.74
-119.41
-50.8
-25.8
Working capital
13.47
-192.41
103.83
-8.98
Other operating items
Operating
131.5
-120.07
49.54
-90.92
Capital expenditure
45.79
77.17
292.51
78.79
Free cash flow
177.29
-42.89
342.05
-12.13
Equity raised
2,542.47
2,179.35
2,012.93
1,939.47
Investing
-100.89
115.07
0
0
Financing
-426.79
-357.08
-1.15
65.58
Dividends paid
15.37
10.24
0
15.36
Net in cash
2,207.46
1,904.68
2,353.82
2,008.28
In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.Read More
