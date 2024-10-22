iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

342.55
(-0.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Cement Ltd

Orient Cement FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

404

333.6

137.39

70.03

Depreciation

-145.21

-141.85

-140.87

-126.16

Tax paid

-140.74

-119.41

-50.8

-25.8

Working capital

13.47

-192.41

103.83

-8.98

Other operating items

Operating

131.5

-120.07

49.54

-90.92

Capital expenditure

45.79

77.17

292.51

78.79

Free cash flow

177.29

-42.89

342.05

-12.13

Equity raised

2,542.47

2,179.35

2,012.93

1,939.47

Investing

-100.89

115.07

0

0

Financing

-426.79

-357.08

-1.15

65.58

Dividends paid

15.37

10.24

0

15.36

Net in cash

2,207.46

1,904.68

2,353.82

2,008.28

