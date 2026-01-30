iifl-logo

Orient Cement Reports ₹27.8 Crore Q3 Profit as EBITDA Rises 54.5%

30 Jan 2026 , 12:36 PM

Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday, January 29, reported a sharp rise in net profit for the third quarter of FY26. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹27.8 crore, marking a 2.78 times increase compared with ₹10 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter remained largely stable at ₹636 crore, compared with ₹643 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 54.5% year on year to ₹89.9 crore, up from ₹58.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 14.1% during the quarter, compared with 9% in the year ago period.

Orient Cement operates three manufacturing facilities located in Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The company has a distribution presence across 10 states in India.

Adani Group now holds a 72.66% stake in Orient Cement following the completion of an open offer. As a result, Orient Cement became a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements with effect from June 18, 2025.

