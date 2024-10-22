Orient Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.49
20.49
20.49
20.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,722.76
1,583.21
1,504.94
1,285.42
Net Worth
1,743.25
1,603.7
1,525.43
1,305.91
Minority Interest
Debt
169.62
398.31
315.59
797.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
411.95
382.23
364.62
384.9
Total Liabilities
2,324.82
2,384.24
2,205.64
2,488.79
Fixed Assets
2,109.87
2,149.79
2,154.91
2,248.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.47
4.16
14.18
115.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
74.18
95.37
112.9
203.79
Networking Capital
52.24
64.8
-120.12
-114.81
Inventories
340.15
350.91
186.62
170.53
Inventory Days
24.99
26.78
Sundry Debtors
224.37
168.92
127.33
110.18
Debtor Days
17.05
17.3
Other Current Assets
92.52
132.85
122.82
131.54
Sundry Creditors
-243.24
-232.38
-239.42
-199.98
Creditor Days
32.06
31.4
Other Current Liabilities
-361.56
-355.5
-317.47
-327.08
Cash
77.05
70.12
43.78
36.16
Total Assets
2,324.81
2,384.24
2,205.65
2,488.79
In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.Read More
