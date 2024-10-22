iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

335.1
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:39:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.49

20.49

20.49

20.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,722.76

1,583.21

1,504.94

1,285.42

Net Worth

1,743.25

1,603.7

1,525.43

1,305.91

Minority Interest

Debt

169.62

398.31

315.59

797.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

411.95

382.23

364.62

384.9

Total Liabilities

2,324.82

2,384.24

2,205.64

2,488.79

Fixed Assets

2,109.87

2,149.79

2,154.91

2,248.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.47

4.16

14.18

115.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

74.18

95.37

112.9

203.79

Networking Capital

52.24

64.8

-120.12

-114.81

Inventories

340.15

350.91

186.62

170.53

Inventory Days

24.99

26.78

Sundry Debtors

224.37

168.92

127.33

110.18

Debtor Days

17.05

17.3

Other Current Assets

92.52

132.85

122.82

131.54

Sundry Creditors

-243.24

-232.38

-239.42

-199.98

Creditor Days

32.06

31.4

Other Current Liabilities

-361.56

-355.5

-317.47

-327.08

Cash

77.05

70.12

43.78

36.16

Total Assets

2,324.81

2,384.24

2,205.65

2,488.79

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

22 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.

Read More

