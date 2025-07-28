Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit Soars 458% YoY

Orient Cement Ltd reported a sharp jump in earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with net profit rising to ₹205 crore. This marks a 458% increase compared to ₹36.7 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹866 crore for the quarter, up 24.4% from ₹696 crore in the year-ago period. Operating performance also improved significantly. EBITDA came in at ₹182.3 crore, an 88.9% increase over ₹96.5 crore recorded in the June 2024 quarter.

EBITDA margin expanded to 21% during the quarter, up from 13.8% a year ago, indicating better cost efficiency and pricing. Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹724.28 crore, reflecting a 12.4% increase over the same period last year. Including other income, the company’s total income for the quarter reached ₹868.64 crore, marking a 23.7% year-on-year increase.

The June quarter was also marked by a change in shareholding structure. Following an open offer, Adani Group’s total stake in Orient Cement rose to 72.66%. The development comes after Ambuja Cements, a part of the Adani Group, signed a share purchase agreement on October 22, 2024, to acquire a 46.8% stake from the promoter group and select shareholders.

Orient Cement shares have dipped 2.28% on July 25, 2025. Orient Cement shares gained 5.46% in the last year, but have fallen 24% in the last six months.

