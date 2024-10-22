Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,725.41
2,324.08
2,421.79
2,222.34
yoy growth (%)
17.26
-4.03
8.97
18.54
Raw materials
-354.7
-324.74
-203.24
-261.52
As % of sales
13.01
13.97
8.39
11.76
Employee costs
-152.44
-152.53
-154.86
-138.5
As % of sales
5.59
6.56
6.39
6.23
Other costs
-1,627.18
-1,296.12
-1,680.81
-1,517.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.7
55.76
69.4
68.26
Operating profit
591.07
550.68
382.87
305.18
OPM
21.68
23.69
15.8
13.73
Depreciation
-145.21
-141.85
-140.87
-126.16
Interest expense
-51.42
-93.57
-122.32
-129.2
Other income
9.56
18.34
17.72
20.22
Profit before tax
404
333.6
137.39
70.03
Taxes
-140.74
-119.41
-50.8
-25.8
Tax rate
-34.83
-35.79
-36.97
-36.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
263.25
214.18
86.58
44.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
263.25
214.18
86.58
44.22
yoy growth (%)
22.9
147.35
95.8
-237.76
NPM
9.65
9.21
3.57
1.98
In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.