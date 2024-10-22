iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

341.7
(-0.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,725.41

2,324.08

2,421.79

2,222.34

yoy growth (%)

17.26

-4.03

8.97

18.54

Raw materials

-354.7

-324.74

-203.24

-261.52

As % of sales

13.01

13.97

8.39

11.76

Employee costs

-152.44

-152.53

-154.86

-138.5

As % of sales

5.59

6.56

6.39

6.23

Other costs

-1,627.18

-1,296.12

-1,680.81

-1,517.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.7

55.76

69.4

68.26

Operating profit

591.07

550.68

382.87

305.18

OPM

21.68

23.69

15.8

13.73

Depreciation

-145.21

-141.85

-140.87

-126.16

Interest expense

-51.42

-93.57

-122.32

-129.2

Other income

9.56

18.34

17.72

20.22

Profit before tax

404

333.6

137.39

70.03

Taxes

-140.74

-119.41

-50.8

-25.8

Tax rate

-34.83

-35.79

-36.97

-36.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

263.25

214.18

86.58

44.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

263.25

214.18

86.58

44.22

yoy growth (%)

22.9

147.35

95.8

-237.76

NPM

9.65

9.21

3.57

1.98

Orient Cement : related Articles

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

22 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.

