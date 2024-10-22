iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

339.2
(0.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:13 PM

ORIENT CEMENT LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

10,580

47.253,07,241.82796.890.6614,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

536.25

62.261,32,959.41500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

25,315.45

50.7491,680.193.130.413,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,014.9

19.8937,321.78233.870.384,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,541.2

45.8235,160.1445.20.442,391.66704.84

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

22 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.

