|Orient Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier letter dated September 26 2024 regarding closure of trading window in terms of the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons in Securities of Orient Cement Limited it is informed that the trading window closed from Monday September 30 2024 shall continue to remain closed till Sunday November 10 2024 (inclusive). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 8, 2024. Details attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Orient Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 5 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier letter dated June 25 2024 regarding closure of trading window in terms of the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons in Securities of Orient Cement Limited it is informed that the trading window closed from Sunday June 30 2024 shall continue to remain closed till Wednesday August 7 2024 (inclusive). The same is also available on the Companys website at https://orientcement.com/disclosure-reg-46/board-meeting/. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 5, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Orient Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and to consider and recommend the final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further in continuation to our earlier letter dated March 27 2024 regarding closure of trading window in terms of the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons in Securities of Orient Cement Limited it is informed that the trading window closed from Sunday March 31 2024 shall continue to remain closed till Friday May 3 2024. Board recommends Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)
|Orient Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and consider the proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., on February 5, 2024, which commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 1:40 p.m., inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations (Financial Results). Also, taken on record Limited Review Report issued by B S R & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company on above Financial Results. (enclosed herewith); 2. The payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.75/- (75%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed Friday, February 16, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration; 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal (DIN: 02362633) as Managing Director and CEO of the Company, for a term of one year commencing from April 1, 2024 up to March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company; 4. Re-appointment of Mrs. Varsha Vasant Purandare (DIN: 05288076) as an Independent Director, for a second term of Five (5) consecutive years with effect from February 8, 2024, till February 7, 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The relevant details regarding re-appointment of Mr. Khetrapal and Mrs. Purandare, in terms of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are enclosed herewith. 5. M. P. Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has accepted the Companys proposal and issued an LOA - Letter of Acceptance to Orient Cement Ltd., for the installation of a Clinker Grinding Unit at their Satpura Power Plant location along with a Fly Ash supply contract for 25 years. This agreement comes with revised terms and conditions for fly ash handling and is subject to the approval of the Land Usage Permission Agreement (LUPA) from the Government of Madhya Pradesh. After careful consideration, the Board has not accepted the revised proposal in its current form. In response, the Board has authorized Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal, our Managing Director and CEO, to engage in further negotiations with MPPGCL and empowered him to renegotiate and accept the Letter of Acceptance from MPPGCL. This information is also being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.orientcement.com under the Investors Section. Board approved re-appointment of MD and CEO and an Independent Director. Details attached. Board approved interim dividend . Details attached. Declaration of Interim Dividend and fixing of Record Date. Details attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.02.2024)
In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.Read More
