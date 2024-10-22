Orient Cement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and consider the proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., on February 5, 2024, which commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 1:40 p.m., inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations (Financial Results). Also, taken on record Limited Review Report issued by B S R & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company on above Financial Results. (enclosed herewith); 2. The payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.75/- (75%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed Friday, February 16, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration; 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal (DIN: 02362633) as Managing Director and CEO of the Company, for a term of one year commencing from April 1, 2024 up to March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company; 4. Re-appointment of Mrs. Varsha Vasant Purandare (DIN: 05288076) as an Independent Director, for a second term of Five (5) consecutive years with effect from February 8, 2024, till February 7, 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The relevant details regarding re-appointment of Mr. Khetrapal and Mrs. Purandare, in terms of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are enclosed herewith. 5. M. P. Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has accepted the Companys proposal and issued an LOA - Letter of Acceptance to Orient Cement Ltd., for the installation of a Clinker Grinding Unit at their Satpura Power Plant location along with a Fly Ash supply contract for 25 years. This agreement comes with revised terms and conditions for fly ash handling and is subject to the approval of the Land Usage Permission Agreement (LUPA) from the Government of Madhya Pradesh. After careful consideration, the Board has not accepted the revised proposal in its current form. In response, the Board has authorized Mr. Desh Deepak Khetrapal, our Managing Director and CEO, to engage in further negotiations with MPPGCL and empowered him to renegotiate and accept the Letter of Acceptance from MPPGCL. This information is also being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.orientcement.com under the Investors Section. Board approved re-appointment of MD and CEO and an Independent Director. Details attached. Board approved interim dividend . Details attached. Declaration of Interim Dividend and fixing of Record Date. Details attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.02.2024)