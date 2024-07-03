iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Cement Ltd Company Summary

337.15
(0.48%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:29:57 AM

Orient Cement Ltd Summary

Orient Cement Limited was incorporated in July, 2011. The Cement Undertaking of Orient Paper & Industries Limited (OPIL) had been transferred to the Company as a going concern w.e.f 1st April 2012, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble Orissa High Court.Orient Cement is a mid-size cement manufacturer in India, with integrated cement plants located in Devapur (Telangana), Chittapur(Karnataka) and a split-grinding unit in Jalgaon (Maharashtra). With a total capacity of 8 MTPA, the Company serves consumers inMaharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goaand Chhattisgarh. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement and manufacturing facilities at present are located at Devapur in Telangana, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Chittapur in Karnataka. The Companys new green field integrated cement plant at Chittapur in Karnataka has commenced commercial production w.e.f. 26th September 2015.During the year 2017, the Company automated systems to identify quality deviations and address them with speed and precision. It strengthened quality norms enforced through central monitoring and cement labs across its manufacturing plants. Further, the Company commissioned a concrete lab at its Chittapur plant to showcase its product efficacy through its use in concrete.The Company launched its premium cement Birla.A1 StrongCrete in 2018-19. It further launched another premium product, under the brand name Birla.A1 OrientGreen in 2023. It launched Birla.A1 Dolphin in 2023.

