To the Members of Ambuja Cements Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Ambuja Cements Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information which includes one Joint Operation (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditor on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the joint operation, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to Note 65 of the accompanying standalone financial statements which describes the uncertainty related to the outcome of ongoing litigation with the Competition Commission of India. Our opinion is not modified in respect to these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Litigation and Claims (as described in Notes 3(H), 3.1(l), 47 of the standalone financial statements Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company has significant ongoing legal proceedings for various matters relating to direct tax, indirect tax, government incentive claims and other legal matters under various laws prevailing in India. Our audit procedures included the following: ? Obtained and read the Companys accounting policies with respect to contingent liabilities and provisions and assessed its compliance with Ind AS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets". Due to the magnitude and complexity involved in these matters, managements judgement regarding recognition, measurement and disclosure of provisions for these legal matters is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcome of the legal cases are determined. Accordingly, it has been considered as a key audit matter. ? Obtained understanding of the Companys process and controls to identify and monitor all litigations, including Companys process of assessment of litigations as probable, possible and remote and reporting to the Board of Directors / Audit Committee. ? Discussed with the management including the person responsible for legal and compliance to obtain an understanding of the matters involved and development in these matters compared to previous year. For significant direct and indirect tax matters and government incentive claims, we assessed the management conclusion with the support of internal specialists. ? Obtained and assessed management conclusion basis the related documentation / correspondence and opinions from external legal experts (where applicable) for other significant legal matters, as provided by the management. ? Obtained direct legal confirmations for significant matters from external law firms handling such matters to corroborate management conclusions. ? Assessed the objectivity and competence of the external legal experts / law firms and internal specialist as referred above. ? Reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the standalone financial statements. ? Obtained necessary representations from the management.

Physical verification of bulk inventories (as described in Notes 3(D), 3.1 (VII) and 14 of the standalone financial statements)

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Bulk inventory for the Company primarily comprises of coal, petcoke and clinker which are used during the production process at the Companys plants. The Company has laid down a policy for physical verification defining, amongst other things, the frequency, responsibility and tolerance limits for all category of inventories, including bulk inventories. Company also performs regular calibration checks of weighbridge equipment at various plants involved in determining physical quantities of bulk inventories purchases and also engages independent external party to perform physical quantity checks. Our audit procedures included the following: ? Obtained an understanding of the Companys process and controls with respect to physical verification of bulk inventories and evaluated the design effectiveness and operating effectiveness of these controls. ? On a test basis, obtained and reviewed the weighbridge equipment calibration check reports at various plants. ? Obtained reports of physical verification performed for bulk inventories by management during the financial year and at year end and assessed, on a test basis, that adjustments, if any, have been recorded for differences as compared to the inventory records as per the books. Determination of physical quantities of bulk inventories is done based on volumetric measurements and involves special considerations with respect to physical measurement, density calculation, moisture, etc. ? Obtained and assessed the frequency of physical verification performed by independent external party in line with the Companys policy and on a test basis, reviewed the reports issued. Considering the inherent risk involved in determining physical quantities of bulk inventories, we have considered this as a key audit matter. ? Assessed the objectivity and competence of the external specialist as referred above. ? On a test basis, observed physical verification performed by the management at or near year end.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation

and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

? Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements and other financial information of the joint operation to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of the components which have been audited by us. For the joint operation included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditor, such other auditor remains responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of one joint operation, whose financial statements include total assets of 0.21 crores as at March 31, 2024, and total revenues of Nil and net cash inflows of 0.03 crores for the year ended on that date. These financial statements and other financial information of the said joint operation has been audited by other auditor, whose financial statements, other financial information and auditors report has been furnished to us by the Management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the joint operation and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid joint operation, is based solely on the report of such other auditor. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditor on separate financial statements and the other financial information of joint operation, as noted in the other matter paragraph, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extend applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (vi) below on reporting under Rule

11(g).

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 47 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 23 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software and a payroll application for maintaining its books of

account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software / application. However, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain direct changes to data when using certain access rights at the application level for the accounting software; and at the database level for the accounting software and payroll application, as described in Note 70 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software and payroll application.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Pramod Kumar Bapna

Partner

Membership Number: 105497 UDIN: 24105497BKFGDW7103

Place of Signature: Ahmedabad Date: May 01, 2024

Annexure 1

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our independent auditors report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Company has a programme of verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year ended March 31, 2024. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 4 to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company except three number of immovable properties as indicated in the below mentioned cases as at March 31, 2024:

in Crore

Description of Property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Freehold Land 1.57 Chemical Limes Mundwa Private Limited No October 20, 2010 to date Title deed is in name of subsidiary Freehold Land 0.01 Ambuja Cements Rajasthan Limited No August 8, 2013 to date Title deed in name of erstwhile subsidiary which is merged with the Company Freehold land and buildings 9.25 Dirk India Private Limited No December 28, 2022 to date Title deed in name of erstwhile subsidiary which is merged with the Company

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to companies as follows:

in Crore

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries, joint operation Nil Nil 420.95 Nil - Others* Nil Nil 2,341.30 Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries, joint operation Nil Nil 2,504.97 Nil - Others Nil Nil 5.00 Nil

* Includes loans given amounting to 2,081.30 crores to a company which became a subsidiary company subsequently.

During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(b) During the year the investments made in companies and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans provided to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(c) In respect of loans granted to two wholly owned subsidiaries, the schedule of repayment of principal have not been stipulated, hence we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal in respect of such loans. In respect of loans granted to companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated, the repayment or receipts are regular (also refer clause 3(iii)(f) below). Further, given that opening balance of advances in the nature of loan amounting to 432 crores which was settled during the year is towards procurement of fuel, reporting on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order for the same is not applicable.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. Further, as stated in clause 3 (iii) (c), given that opening balance of advances in the nature of loan amounting to 432 crores which was settled during the year is towards procurement of fuel, reporting on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order for the same is not applicable.

(f) As disclosed in note 18 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand to companies. Of these, following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Particulars Related Parties ( in Crore) Aggregate amount of loans - Repayable on demand 1.56 Percentage of loans to the total loans 0.06%

The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) There are no loans, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon. Loans and investments in respect of which provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of cement, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including

goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

in Crore

in Crore Name of the statute Nature of the dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Stamp Duty Demand for stamp duty High Court 2012-15 287.88 on merger order and other matters Supreme Court 2006-07 4.74 Rajasthan Finance Act,2020 Enhancement of land tax related matters High Court 2020-21 6.84 Enhancement of land tax related matters Revisional Authority 2020-21 5.83 Other Statues Tax, interest and penalty Various Various 73.64

Refer Note 47(b) for demand under the Competition Act, 2002

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of

loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment of shares respectively during the year. The amount raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised except for idle/surplus funds amounting to 6,660 crores which were not required for immediate utilization and which have been gainfully invested in fixed deposits. The maximum amount of idle/surplus funds invested during the year was 6,660 crores of which 6,660 crores was outstanding at the end of the year.

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax, interest and penalty High Court 2003-04 0.88 ITAT 2010-11 1.32 Commissioner 2007-08 to 2020-21 126.42 Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of Excise Duty, Denial of Cenvat Credit, Interest and Penalty Appellate authorities and Tribunal 1994-95 to 2017-18 9.38 Commissionerate 10.12 High Court 0.18 Supreme Court 0.01 Central Sales Tax Act,1956 and various State Sales Tax Acts Demand of Sales Tax/ Additional Purchase Tax, Interest and Penalty Appellate authorities and Tribunal 1988-89 to 2017-18 21.06 Commissionerate 17.18 High Court 129.21 Supreme Court 113.49 Entry Tax Demand for constitutional validity for entry tax and other miscellaneous demand High Court 1991-92 to 2016-17 13.32 Appellate authorities and Tribunal 0.77 Commissionerate 30.35 Customs Act,1962 Demand of Custom Duty, Interest and Penalty Appellate authorities and Tribunal 2000-01 to 2013-14 40.11 Commissionerate 2.14 Finance Act, 1994 Demand of service tax credit and penalty Appellate authorities and Tribunal 2004-05 to 2017-18 249.56 Commissionerate 8.90 High Court 0.00 Goods and Service Tax Demand of GST Various 2016-17 to 2022-23 1.71 Commissionerate 19.13 The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Demand under section 7A for the provident fund contribution and other miscellaneous demand Appellate authorities and Tribunal High Court 1995-97 to 2009-10 36.87 2003-2016 50.45 Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 Demand of additional royalty on limestone Penalty for alleged illegal mining activities High court 1997-2013 1.66 Adjudicating 1995-2013 38.85 Authourity Appellate authorities 2015-2016 0.77 and Tribunal

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud

on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii) (b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the

requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 57 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the

audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 45(a) to the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 45(a) to the standalone financial statements.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Pramod Kumar Bapna

Partner

Membership Number: 105497 UDIN: 24105497BKFGDW7103

Place of Signature: Ahmedabad Date: May 01, 2024

Annexure 2

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Ambuja Cements Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Ambuja Cements Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Pramod Kumar Bapna

Partner

Membership Number: 105497 UDIN: 24105497BKFGDW7103

Place of Signature: Ahmedabad Date: May 01, 2024