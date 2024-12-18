The Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its meeting held on 01st May 2024, commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 01:25 p.m., has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees. two only ) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.2 each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.