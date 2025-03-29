Ambuja Cements Reappoints Ajay Kapur as MD

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Group, has announced the appointment of senior executives at Ambuja and ACC underlining its strategy for growth. The reappointment of Ajay Kapur as Managing Director (MD) was approved by the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on March 28, 2025, for a two-year term beginning April 1, 2025.

An industry veteran of over 30 years, he has worked across sectors including cement, construction, power and heavy metals and this experience will be an asset to the company. He is an ex-MD, CEO of Ambuja Cement from 2014 to 2019, where he was instrumental in spearheading business growth and operational excellence.

During his second assignment at Vedanta Limited, he witnessed good leadership exposure as CEO of Aluminium & Power and MD Commercial after leading the position at Ambuja Cements. Kapur returned to the Adani Group in 2022 as working on special projects at Adani Ports and SEZ, before rejoiningAmbuja Cements again in a controversial leadership capacity.

Besides the reappointment of Kapur, Ambuja Cements also announced two other key leadership changes, effective April 1, 2025:

Mr. Vinod Bahety is appointed as Wholetime Director and CEO with a strong experience in corporate strategy and business development.

The appointment of Rakesh Tiwary as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) further strengthens the company’s financial leadership and growth strategy.

All this has enabled Ambuja Cements to fortify its position further as one of the leading players in India’s cement sector. The most recent leadership appointments are in line with the company’s long-term vision to strengthen operational efficiency, grow its market presence, and ensure sustainable growth.