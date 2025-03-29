iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ambuja Cements Reappoints Ajay Kapur as MD

29 Mar 2025 , 05:50 PM

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Group, has announced the appointment of senior executives at Ambuja and ACC underlining its strategy for growth. The reappointment of Ajay Kapur as Managing Director (MD) was approved by the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on March 28, 2025, for a two-year term beginning April 1, 2025.

An industry veteran of over 30 years, he has worked across sectors including cement, construction, power and heavy metals and this experience will be an asset to the company. He is an ex-MD, CEO of Ambuja Cement from 2014 to 2019, where he was instrumental in spearheading business growth and operational excellence.

During his second assignment at Vedanta Limited, he witnessed good leadership exposure as CEO of Aluminium & Power and MD Commercial after leading the position at Ambuja Cements. Kapur returned to the Adani Group in 2022 as working on special projects at Adani Ports and SEZ, before rejoiningAmbuja Cements again in a controversial leadership capacity.

Besides the reappointment of Kapur, Ambuja Cements also announced two other key leadership changes, effective April 1, 2025:

  • Mr. Vinod Bahety is appointed as Wholetime Director and CEO with a strong experience in corporate strategy and business development.
  • The appointment of Rakesh Tiwary as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) further strengthens the company’s financial leadership and growth strategy.

All this has enabled Ambuja Cements to fortify its position further as one of the leading players in India’s cement sector. The most recent leadership appointments are in line with the company’s long-term vision to strengthen operational efficiency, grow its market presence, and ensure sustainable growth.

Related Tags

  • Ajay Kapur
  • Ambuja Cements
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Wendt India Acquires Global Trademark Rights in ₹35.13 Crore Deal

Wendt India Acquires Global Trademark Rights in ₹35.13 Crore Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|06:31 PM
Borosil Renewables Settles ₹99.85 Crore Loan Guarantee for GMB

Borosil Renewables Settles ₹99.85 Crore Loan Guarantee for GMB

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|06:25 PM
Waaree Energies Unveils 5.4 GW Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat

Waaree Energies Unveils 5.4 GW Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|06:14 PM
Ambuja Cements Reappoints Ajay Kapur as MD

Ambuja Cements Reappoints Ajay Kapur as MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|05:50 PM
HBL Engineering Wins ₹500 Crore Railway Contracts for KAVACH Installation

HBL Engineering Wins ₹500 Crore Railway Contracts for KAVACH Installation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|05:43 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.