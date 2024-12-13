Ambuja Cements Adds 200 MW Solar Power to Khavda

According to a filing to the exchange, Ambuja Cements has successfully commissioned and begun electricity transmission from its 200 MW solar power plant in Khavda.

The remaining 806 MW of capacity from this project is currently in different states of commissioning, according to the business, and is anticipated to begin transmitting in phases between March 2025 and June 2025.

When compared to current electricity costs, this improvement results in an impressive 70% reduction, which has a positive influence on the company’s EBITDA.

On December 12, 2024, the Western Regional Load Dispatch Centre (WRLDC) granted the company standing clearance for its 200 MW solar power project.

This initial stage of its ambitious Green Energy Project opens the door to additional value unlocking for the company’s Rs 10,000 Cr investment in green power, which includes 376 MW of Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS) and 1 GW of Renewable Energy, including Wind and Solar.

The company added that 156 MW of wind power from Khavda and an additional 300 MW of solar power from Rajasthan are anticipated to be phased into service by March 2025, making up the remaining 806 MW of capacity from this project. By June 2025, the remaining 350 MW of solar electricity should be operational.

