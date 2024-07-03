iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambuja Cements Ltd Annually Results

522.65
(-2.86%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:59:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

33,159.64

38,937.03

30,982.83

28,965.46

24,516.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33,159.64

38,937.03

30,982.83

28,965.46

24,516.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,400.87

765.73

465.2

372.67

464.03

Total Income

34,560.51

39,702.76

31,448.03

29,338.13

24,980.2

Total Expenditure

26,760.13

34,133.7

27,259.62

22,875.51

19,686.61

PBIDT

7,800.38

5,569.06

4,188.41

6,462.62

5,293.59

Interest

276.38

194.9

155.47

145.66

140.22

PBDT

7,524

5,374.16

4,032.94

6,316.96

5,153.37

Depreciation

1,627.9

1,644.67

1,292.34

1,152.49

1,161.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1,029.39

770.6

522.07

1,326.98

1,200.42

Deferred Tax

132.08

-65.49

-42.55

126.45

-315.67

Reported Profit After Tax

4,734.63

3,024.38

2,261.08

3,711.04

3,106.84

Minority Interest After NP

1,161.23

440.98

322.62

930.66

741.4

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3,573.4

2,583.4

1,938.46

2,780.38

2,365.44

Extra-ordinary Items

169.89

-253.12

-171.91

-86.55

-123.08

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3,403.51

2,836.52

2,110.37

2,866.93

2,488.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

17.99

13.01

9.76

14

11.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

100

125

0

315

900

Equity

439.54

397.13

397.13

397.13

397.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.52

14.3

13.51

22.31

21.59

PBDTM(%)

22.69

13.8

13.01

21.8

21.02

PATM(%)

14.27

7.76

7.29

12.81

12.67

Ambuja Cements: Related NEWS

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnes

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Ambuja Cements Adds 200 MW Solar Power to Khavda

Ambuja Cements Adds 200 MW Solar Power to Khavda

13 Dec 2024|01:25 PM

When compared to current electricity costs, this improvement results in an impressive 70% reduction.

Read More
Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

22 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.

Read More
Ambuja Cements Sees ₹909 Crore Bulk Deal, Promoter Stake Drops

Ambuja Cements Sees ₹909 Crore Bulk Deal, Promoter Stake Drops

16 Oct 2024|02:52 PM

India's mutual funds increased their stake in the company, rising from 5.53% in June to 6.35% by the end of September.

Read More
Ambuja Cements’ equity worth ₹4,251 Crore change hands

Ambuja Cements’ equity worth ₹4,251 Crore change hands

23 Aug 2024|12:24 PM

It was reported on Thursday that Ambuja Cements' promoters aim to sell up to 2.84% of the firm through block agreements.

Read More
Ambuja Cements to Invest ₹1,600 Crore in Bihar's First Cement Grinding Unit

Ambuja Cements to Invest ₹1,600 Crore in Bihar's First Cement Grinding Unit

5 Aug 2024|01:34 PM

This location has been chosen to support the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, as outlined in the Union Budget.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More
Ambuja Cements Reports 11% Drop in PAT for Q1 FY24-25

Ambuja Cements Reports 11% Drop in PAT for Q1 FY24-25

31 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Revenue from operations also decreased by 4.5%, falling to ₹4,515.79 crore compared to ₹4,729.71 crore in the previous year’s quarter.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambuja Cements Ltd

