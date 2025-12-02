iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Ambuja Cements adds 4 MTPA clinker capacity at Bhatapara

2 Dec 2025 , 11:21 AM

Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) announced that it has commissioned a 4 Million ton per annum brownfield expansion of its clinker unit at Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh. The company established that the new capacity has been fully operational. 

With the commissioning of the Bhatapara clinker unit, the company’s consolidated clinker capacity has increased to 66 MTPA.

For the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,766 Crore. This was significantly higher than ₹480 Crore in the previous corresponding period. This was higher than a tax write-back of ₹1,465 Crore against a tax expense of ₹248 Crore in the same period of previous year.

The business registered a 13% year-on-year growth in its profit before tax at ₹838 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the posted a net profit of ₹744 Crore. The company said that its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹9,175 Crore. This was 22% higher against ₹7,552 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. This is the company’s highest ever Q2 topline.

Ambuja Cements also raised its FY28 capacity target by 15 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 155 MTPA, against 140 MTPA. 

At around 11.13 AM, Ambuja Cements was trading 0.41% higher at ₹545.60, against the previous close of ₹543.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹547, and ₹542.20, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Ambuja Cements
  • Ambuja Cements Capacity
  • Ambuja Cements News
  • Ambuja Cements News Today
  • Ambuja Cements Share
  • Ambuja Cements Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Ports cargo November volumes up 14%

Adani Ports cargo November volumes up 14%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|02:03 PM
Websol Energy Signs MoU With Linton to Explore PV Ingot and Wafer Manufacturing in India

Websol Energy Signs MoU With Linton to Explore PV Ingot and Wafer Manufacturing in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|01:42 PM
Tata Communications Acquires 51% Stake in AI Firm Commotion Inc for 25.5 Million Dollars

Tata Communications Acquires 51% Stake in AI Firm Commotion Inc for 25.5 Million Dollars

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|01:36 PM
Apollo Micro Systems Secures 15 Year Licence to Manufacture Unmanned Defence Aircraft Equipment

Apollo Micro Systems Secures 15 Year Licence to Manufacture Unmanned Defence Aircraft Equipment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|01:08 PM
Raymond Realty Launches Invictus by GS in BKC to Strengthen Its Luxury Housing Portfolio

Raymond Realty Launches Invictus by GS in BKC to Strengthen Its Luxury Housing Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2025|12:54 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.