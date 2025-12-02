Ambuja Cements adds 4 MTPA clinker capacity at Bhatapara

Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) announced that it has commissioned a 4 Million ton per annum brownfield expansion of its clinker unit at Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh. The company established that the new capacity has been fully operational.

With the commissioning of the Bhatapara clinker unit, the company’s consolidated clinker capacity has increased to 66 MTPA.

For the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,766 Crore. This was significantly higher than ₹480 Crore in the previous corresponding period. This was higher than a tax write-back of ₹1,465 Crore against a tax expense of ₹248 Crore in the same period of previous year.

The business registered a 13% year-on-year growth in its profit before tax at ₹838 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the posted a net profit of ₹744 Crore. The company said that its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹9,175 Crore. This was 22% higher against ₹7,552 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. This is the company’s highest ever Q2 topline.

Ambuja Cements also raised its FY28 capacity target by 15 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 155 MTPA, against 140 MTPA.

At around 11.13 AM, Ambuja Cements was trading 0.41% higher at ₹545.60, against the previous close of ₹543.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹547, and ₹542.20, respectively.

