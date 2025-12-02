iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd December 2025

2 Dec 2025 , 06:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hero MotoCorp: The business posted its total dispatches increased 31% on a year-on-year basis to 6,04,490 units. Domestic sales for the period jumped 12.40% to 5.70 Lakh units. Exports for November jumped sharply by 69.70% to 33,970 units. The automaker posted registrations of 886,330 units during November on VAHAN.

Ambuja Cements: The business announced that it has commissioned a 4 Million ton per annum expansion of its brownfield clinker unit at Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh. The company confirmed that its new capacity has been fully operationalised. With this, the total capacity of the clinker has reached 66 MTPA.

Reliance Industries: The business announced that it has completed the merger of Star Television Productions Limited with Star India Private Limited. It is now known as Jiostar India Private Limited. The update follows the company’s earlier disclosure dated November 14, 2024. Jiostar informed Reliance Industries on November 30, 2025 that the scheme became effective.

Coal India: The business announced that its November production jumped about 1.20% to 68 Million Tonne as compared to 6.72 Million Tonne in the previous corresponding period. Offtake for the period stood at 62.70 Million Tonne. This was marginally lower by 0.30% as compared to 62.90 Million Tonne in the same period of previous year. 

Hindustan Unilever: The business reported key changes to its Management Committee as it has appointed Vandana Suri as executive director of home care verticals. Her appointment shall be effective from January 1, 2026. 

