Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
13,964.95
11,371.86
11,667.88
11,356.76
yoy growth (%)
22.8
-2.53
2.73
8.6
Raw materials
-1,159.51
-1,186.27
-1,125.49
-942.32
As % of sales
8.3
10.43
9.64
8.29
Employee costs
-677.65
-668.78
-672.63
-679.57
As % of sales
4.85
5.88
5.76
5.98
Other costs
-8,920.31
-6,870.21
-7,720.91
-7,843.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.87
60.41
66.17
69.06
Operating profit
3,207.48
2,646.6
2,148.85
1,891.46
OPM
22.96
23.27
18.41
16.65
Depreciation
-551.24
-521.17
-543.83
-548.09
Interest expense
-90.94
-83.05
-83.52
-82.33
Other income
285.64
372
426.52
374.98
Profit before tax
2,850.94
2,414.38
1,948.02
1,636.02
Taxes
-704.71
-624.28
-419.48
-19.06
Tax rate
-24.71
-25.85
-21.53
-1.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2,146.23
1,790.1
1,528.54
1,616.96
Exceptional items
-65.69
0
0
-129.95
Net profit
2,080.54
1,790.1
1,528.54
1,487.01
yoy growth (%)
16.22
17.11
2.79
19
NPM
14.89
15.74
13.1
13.09
Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnesRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
When compared to current electricity costs, this improvement results in an impressive 70% reduction.Read More
In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.Read More
India's mutual funds increased their stake in the company, rising from 5.53% in June to 6.35% by the end of September.Read More
It was reported on Thursday that Ambuja Cements' promoters aim to sell up to 2.84% of the firm through block agreements.Read More
This location has been chosen to support the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, as outlined in the Union Budget.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Revenue from operations also decreased by 4.5%, falling to ₹4,515.79 crore compared to ₹4,729.71 crore in the previous year’s quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.