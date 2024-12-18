Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Ambuja Cements: The Adani Group announced the merger of its subsidiaries, Sanghi Industries Ltd (SIL) and Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL), with the parent company. The announcement comes after the introduction of separate plans of arrangement for both companies, allowing for their integration into Ambuja Cements.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharmaceutical business announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an inspection of Unit-V, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Apitoria Pharma Private Ltd. The examination, which lasted from December 9 to 17, 2024, took place at the company’s factory in Telangana.

LTIMindtree: The IT solutions business said that it has obtained an interim stay from the Karnataka High Court in a legal challenge to the legitimacy and validity of an order. On December 9, 2024, the corporation filed a writ case, appealing the denial of a zero-rated supply benefit and the consequent recovery of a refund for an input tax credit that was allegedly issued in error.

Exide Industries: The battery company infused ₹100 Crore in its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL), via a rights issue of 2.77 Crore equity shares. This investment raises the overall capital inflow into EESL to ₹3,152.24 Crore. The current move is intended to fund EESL’s greenfield project in Bengaluru, where the company is establishing a manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for India’s expanding electric car market.

JSW Energy: South Korea’s LG Energy Solution is in talks with India’s JSW Energy to create batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage in a joint venture that would cost more than $1.5 Billion. According to one of the sources, the two businesses have signed an initial agreement to form an equal partnership in which LGES will contribute battery manufacturing technology and equipment while JSW will spend money.

