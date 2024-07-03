iifl-logo-icon 1
Exide Industries Ltd Share Price

412.5
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:55 PM

  • Open425.05
  • Day's High426.5
  • 52 Wk High620.35
  • Prev. Close424.75
  • Day's Low407.5
  • 52 Wk Low 290.35
  • Turnover (lac)7,419.74
  • P/E32.78
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value161.35
  • EPS12.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35,062.5
  • Div. Yield0.47
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Exide Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

425.05

Prev. Close

424.75

Turnover(Lac.)

7,419.74

Day's High

426.5

Day's Low

407.5

52 Week's High

620.35

52 Week's Low

290.35

Book Value

161.35

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35,062.5

P/E

32.78

EPS

12.96

Divi. Yield

0.47

Exide Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Exide Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

26 Nov 2024|07:12 PM

The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Exide Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.99%

Foreign: 45.99%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.28%

Institutions: 30.28%

Non-Institutions: 23.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Exide Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85

85

85

85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,052.24

11,124.75

10,513.1

6,808.51

Net Worth

13,137.24

11,209.75

10,598.1

6,893.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10,040.84

9,856.66

9,186.32

7,583.47

yoy growth (%)

1.86

7.29

21.13

10.64

Raw materials

-6,579.51

-6,266.39

-6,010.43

-4,715.06

As % of sales

65.52

63.57

65.42

62.17

Employee costs

-721.52

-666.4

-597.17

-519.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,017.9

1,056.89

1,047.99

975.73

Depreciation

-379.35

-362.63

-245.94

-206.32

Tax paid

-259.62

-209.68

-337.81

-282.09

Working capital

-373.4

342.69

427.8

246.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.86

7.29

21.13

10.64

Op profit growth

-0.68

10.01

14.62

6.53

EBIT growth

-2.3

1.23

7.46

7.71

Net profit growth

-8.14

23.51

-3.64

11.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,769.73

15,078.16

12,789.22

10,359.43

14,471.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,769.73

15,078.16

12,789.22

10,359.43

14,471.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

90.5

124.81

3,724.6

132.15

61.88

Exide Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Exide Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & Non executive

R B Raheja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mona N Desai

Chairman & Independent Directo

Bharat Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitendra Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Surin Shailesh Kapadia

Managing Director & CEO

Avik Kumar Roy

Director (Finance) & CFO

A K Mukherjee

Independent Director

Sridhar Gorthi

Independent Director

Radhika Rajan

Additional Director

Jaidit Singh Brar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Exide Industries Ltd

Summary

Headquartered in Kolkata, Exide Industries Ltd manufactures lead acid storage batteries and inverters. The company manufactures lead acid storage batteries from 2.5 Ampere-hour (Ah) to 20,200 Ampere-hour. The products manufactured by the company include automotive batteries, industrial batteries and submarine batteries. The company sells its products under EXIDE, SF, SONIC and Standard Furukawa Brands. In the international market, the products are sold under DYNEX, INDEX and SONIC brands.Exide Industries has 10 factories strategically located all over India out of which 7 factories are dedicated to batteries manufacturing and the other 3 factories manufacture Home UPS Systems. The company has a R&D facility at Kolkata, West Bengal. Exide has subsidiaries in the UK, Singapore and Sri Lanka and its exports span 60 countries across six continents.Exide Industries Ltd was incorporated on January 31, 1947 as Associated Battery Makers (Eastern) Ltd to purchase all or any of the assets of the business of manufacturers, buyers and sellers of and dealers in and repairers of electrical and chemical appliances and goods carried on by the Chloride Electric Storage Company (India) Ltd in India. In theyear 1947, the company incorporated Chloride International Ltd. In the year 1969, the company set up their second factory at Chinchwad, Pune.In August 2, 1972, the name of the company was changed to Chloride India Ltd. In the year 1976, they established R&D centre at Kolkata. In the year 1981
Company FAQs

What is the Exide Industries Ltd share price today?

The Exide Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹412.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Exide Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Exide Industries Ltd is ₹35062.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Exide Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Exide Industries Ltd is 32.78 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Exide Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Exide Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Exide Industries Ltd is ₹290.35 and ₹620.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Exide Industries Ltd?

Exide Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.20%, 3 Years at 35.60%, 1 Year at 30.29%, 6 Month at -25.34%, 3 Month at -14.43% and 1 Month at -6.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Exide Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Exide Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.99 %
Institutions - 30.28 %
Public - 23.72 %

