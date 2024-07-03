SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹425.05
Prev. Close₹424.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,419.74
Day's High₹426.5
Day's Low₹407.5
52 Week's High₹620.35
52 Week's Low₹290.35
Book Value₹161.35
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35,062.5
P/E32.78
EPS12.96
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85
85
85
85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,052.24
11,124.75
10,513.1
6,808.51
Net Worth
13,137.24
11,209.75
10,598.1
6,893.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10,040.84
9,856.66
9,186.32
7,583.47
yoy growth (%)
1.86
7.29
21.13
10.64
Raw materials
-6,579.51
-6,266.39
-6,010.43
-4,715.06
As % of sales
65.52
63.57
65.42
62.17
Employee costs
-721.52
-666.4
-597.17
-519.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,017.9
1,056.89
1,047.99
975.73
Depreciation
-379.35
-362.63
-245.94
-206.32
Tax paid
-259.62
-209.68
-337.81
-282.09
Working capital
-373.4
342.69
427.8
246.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.86
7.29
21.13
10.64
Op profit growth
-0.68
10.01
14.62
6.53
EBIT growth
-2.3
1.23
7.46
7.71
Net profit growth
-8.14
23.51
-3.64
11.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,769.73
15,078.16
12,789.22
10,359.43
14,471.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,769.73
15,078.16
12,789.22
10,359.43
14,471.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
90.5
124.81
3,724.6
132.15
61.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & Non executive
R B Raheja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mona N Desai
Chairman & Independent Directo
Bharat Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jitendra Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Surin Shailesh Kapadia
Managing Director & CEO
Avik Kumar Roy
Director (Finance) & CFO
A K Mukherjee
Independent Director
Sridhar Gorthi
Independent Director
Radhika Rajan
Additional Director
Jaidit Singh Brar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Exide Industries Ltd
Summary
Headquartered in Kolkata, Exide Industries Ltd manufactures lead acid storage batteries and inverters. The company manufactures lead acid storage batteries from 2.5 Ampere-hour (Ah) to 20,200 Ampere-hour. The products manufactured by the company include automotive batteries, industrial batteries and submarine batteries. The company sells its products under EXIDE, SF, SONIC and Standard Furukawa Brands. In the international market, the products are sold under DYNEX, INDEX and SONIC brands.Exide Industries has 10 factories strategically located all over India out of which 7 factories are dedicated to batteries manufacturing and the other 3 factories manufacture Home UPS Systems. The company has a R&D facility at Kolkata, West Bengal. Exide has subsidiaries in the UK, Singapore and Sri Lanka and its exports span 60 countries across six continents.Exide Industries Ltd was incorporated on January 31, 1947 as Associated Battery Makers (Eastern) Ltd to purchase all or any of the assets of the business of manufacturers, buyers and sellers of and dealers in and repairers of electrical and chemical appliances and goods carried on by the Chloride Electric Storage Company (India) Ltd in India. In theyear 1947, the company incorporated Chloride International Ltd. In the year 1969, the company set up their second factory at Chinchwad, Pune.In August 2, 1972, the name of the company was changed to Chloride India Ltd. In the year 1976, they established R&D centre at Kolkata. In the year 1981
Read More
The Exide Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹412.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Exide Industries Ltd is ₹35062.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Exide Industries Ltd is 32.78 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Exide Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Exide Industries Ltd is ₹290.35 and ₹620.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Exide Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.20%, 3 Years at 35.60%, 1 Year at 30.29%, 6 Month at -25.34%, 3 Month at -14.43% and 1 Month at -6.76%.
