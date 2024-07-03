Summary

Headquartered in Kolkata, Exide Industries Ltd manufactures lead acid storage batteries and inverters. The company manufactures lead acid storage batteries from 2.5 Ampere-hour (Ah) to 20,200 Ampere-hour. The products manufactured by the company include automotive batteries, industrial batteries and submarine batteries. The company sells its products under EXIDE, SF, SONIC and Standard Furukawa Brands. In the international market, the products are sold under DYNEX, INDEX and SONIC brands.Exide Industries has 10 factories strategically located all over India out of which 7 factories are dedicated to batteries manufacturing and the other 3 factories manufacture Home UPS Systems. The company has a R&D facility at Kolkata, West Bengal. Exide has subsidiaries in the UK, Singapore and Sri Lanka and its exports span 60 countries across six continents.Exide Industries Ltd was incorporated on January 31, 1947 as Associated Battery Makers (Eastern) Ltd to purchase all or any of the assets of the business of manufacturers, buyers and sellers of and dealers in and repairers of electrical and chemical appliances and goods carried on by the Chloride Electric Storage Company (India) Ltd in India. In theyear 1947, the company incorporated Chloride International Ltd. In the year 1969, the company set up their second factory at Chinchwad, Pune.In August 2, 1972, the name of the company was changed to Chloride India Ltd. In the year 1976, they established R&D centre at Kolkata. In the year 1981

