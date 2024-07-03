iifl-logo-icon 1
Exide Industries Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,769.73

15,078.16

12,789.22

10,359.43

14,471.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,769.73

15,078.16

12,789.22

10,359.43

14,471.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

90.5

124.81

3,724.6

132.15

61.88

Total Income

16,860.23

15,202.97

16,513.82

10,491.58

14,532.89

Total Expenditure

14,952.64

13,489.63

11,390.23

8,997.59

13,046.84

PBIDT

1,907.59

1,713.34

5,123.59

1,493.99

1,486.05

Interest

116

73.84

60.93

32.66

96.59

PBDT

1,791.59

1,639.5

5,062.66

1,461.33

1,389.46

Depreciation

560.42

501.91

439.52

393.51

417.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

393.98

327.99

265.86

291.24

288.02

Deferred Tax

-45.63

-13.17

0.44

-26.52

-78.62

Reported Profit After Tax

882.82

822.77

4,356.84

803.1

762.48

Minority Interest After NP

6.14

0.07

-10.09

-6.8

-14.27

Net Profit after Minority Interest

876.68

822.7

4,366.93

809.9

776.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

3,662.53

69.67

-15.27

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

876.68

822.7

704.4

740.23

792.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.31

9.68

51.38

9.53

9.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

200

200

200

200

410

Equity

85

85

85

85

85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.37

11.36

40.06

14.42

10.26

PBDTM(%)

10.68

10.87

39.58

14.1

9.6

PATM(%)

5.26

5.45

34.06

7.75

5.26

Exide Inds.: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

26 Nov 2024|07:12 PM

The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More
Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

21 Aug 2024|01:10 PM

These solutions are designed to service India's burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More

