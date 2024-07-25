iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Exide Industries Ltd

Exide Industries Ltd Option Chain

389.1
(-2.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
61,2003.03%₹1430.35%400₹0.05-50%54,000-6.25%
00%₹130.10%410--
--430₹0.05-91.66%1,8000%
--440₹0.150%1,8000%
3,600-33.33%₹90.15-8.01%450₹0.050%2,88,0000%
1,8000%₹79.6-10.3%460₹0.10%55,8000%
18,0000%₹720%470₹0.050%2,52,0000%
14,4000%₹59.7-2.13%480₹0.05-50%1,87,2000%
18,000-44.44%₹47.9-13.61%490₹0.05-50%81,000-11.76%
43,200-52%₹40-2.31%500₹0.05-75%5,31,000-22.16%
27,0000%₹34.80%510₹0.05-75%1,35,000-11.76%
46,8000%₹25.9-4.6%520₹0.05-87.5%3,49,200-18.82%
73,800-8.88%₹10-11.11%530₹0.05-96.29%2,43,000-33.82%
1,04,400-38.94%₹0.2-95.91%540₹0.05-98.92%1,78,200-54.79%
4,86,000-49.72%₹0.05-97.91%550₹9.95-16.73%4,39,200-32.96%
6,24,600-49.04%₹0.05-95.83%560₹20.5-1.67%4,06,800-23.64%
10,62,000-46.36%₹0.05-92.85%570₹30.20.16%3,83,400-13.06%
10,08,000-28.57%₹0.05-90%580₹40-0.49%3,97,800-8.67%
4,80,600-33.74%₹0.05-83.33%590₹52.85.38%54,000-21.05%
15,42,600-35.75%₹0.05-80%600₹60.554.21%1,40,400-26.41%
5,72,400-14.05%₹0.05-66.66%610₹70.20.71%48,600-12.90%
8,56,800-14.23%₹0.05-66.66%620₹80.24.15%84,600-2.08%
2,14,200-33.14%₹0.05-50%630₹80.70%10,8000%
6,91,200-13.70%₹0.05-66.66%640₹980%1,8000%
4,51,800-8.39%₹0.05-50%650₹10926.37%7,2000%
4,01,400-16.16%₹0.050%660₹86.50%3,6000%
1,83,600-4.67%₹0.10%670--
8,29,800-0.43%₹0.050%680--

Exide Inds.: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|07:12 PM

The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More
Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|01:10 PM

These solutions are designed to service India's burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Exide Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.