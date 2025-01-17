iifl-logo-icon 1
Exide Industries Ltd Key Ratios

389.55
(0.41%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.7

12.98

14.57

17.23

Op profit growth

9.29

3.66

2.06

16.02

EBIT growth

11.63

-8.78

-3.86

16.69

Net profit growth

4.26

12.41

-13.74

14.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.33

9.99

10.89

12.22

EBIT margin

7.95

7.53

9.33

11.12

Net profit margin

5.29

5.36

5.39

7.16

RoCE

16.52

17.4

21.43

24.53

RoNW

2.94

3.26

3.3

4.25

RoA

2.74

3.09

3.09

3.95

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.45

8.97

8.17

9.46

Dividend per share

2

4.1

2.4

2.4

Cash EPS

4.42

4.22

4.98

6.76

Book value per share

85.55

76.08

63.87

59.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

19.42

14.63

27.16

23.67

P/CEPS

41.46

31.06

44.52

33.09

P/B

2.14

1.72

3.47

3.78

EV/EBIDTA

9.54

7.3

12.72

12.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

54.08

33.82

3.92

Tax payout

-25.23

-21.07

-32.46

-26.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.49

27.17

26.1

23.79

Inventory days

60.26

55.73

52.81

48.12

Creditor days

-48.96

-42.35

-42.65

-42.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.56

-11.28

-11.31

-8.49

Net debt / equity

0.02

-0.02

-0.04

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

0.09

-0.1

-0.18

-0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-43.71

-44.24

-47.59

-42.56

Employee costs

-7.33

-7.73

-7.51

-7.76

Other costs

-38.61

-38.03

-33.99

-37.44

Exide Inds. : related Articles

Exide Pumps ₹150 Crore into Subsidiary EESL to Boost EV Battery Production

Exide Pumps ₹150 Crore into Subsidiary EESL to Boost EV Battery Production

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jan 2025|09:30 PM

The funds raised will be for supporting the greenfield manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to produce advanced battery cells in EESL

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|07:12 PM

The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More
Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|01:10 PM

These solutions are designed to service India's burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More

