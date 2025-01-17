iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Exide Pumps ₹150 Crore into Subsidiary EESL to Boost EV Battery Production

17 Jan 2025 , 09:30 PM

On 15 January, 2025, EIL announced that it will invest in its subsidiary company, EESL, the sum of ₹149.99 crore.
To this investment, a rights issue was undertaken since the reason behind it is that Exide’s equity stake in EESL rose to ₹3,302.23 crore

EIL applied for 4.17 million equity shares of EESL at the face value of ₹10 per share with a premium of ₹26 per share. EESL is incorporated in March 2022. It has a focus on manufacturing lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for electric vehicles and stationary applications in India.

The funds raised will be for supporting the greenfield manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to produce advanced battery cells in EESL. This arm’s length transaction does not have any regulatory approval and continues to maintain Exide’s 100% ownership in EESL.

The investment was further capital infusion by ₹99.99 crore during November 2024 wherein EESL equity stake in hands of Exide increased to ₹3,052.24 crores.

After absorbing Exide Energy Private Limited it reported the revenue of ₹ 239.14 crores FY 2023-24 of the year under review
Notwithstanding this it incurred net loss of ₹ 149.45 crores on the back of growth during fiscal. This type of strategic investment aligns with the mission of Exide in helping further advance the electric vehicle ecosystem of India while building battery capacity locally in association with ‘Make in India.’.

Related Tags

  • EESL
  • electric vehicle
  • EV Battery Production
  • Exide
  • Exide Industries
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.