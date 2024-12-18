iifl-logo-icon 1
Exide Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

409.7
(0.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10,040.84

9,856.66

9,186.32

7,583.47

yoy growth (%)

1.86

7.29

21.13

10.64

Raw materials

-6,579.51

-6,266.39

-6,010.43

-4,715.06

As % of sales

65.52

63.57

65.42

62.17

Employee costs

-721.52

-666.4

-597.17

-519.57

As % of sales

7.18

6.76

6.5

6.85

Other costs

-1,384.23

-1,558.89

-1,337.96

-1,266.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.78

15.81

14.56

16.69

Operating profit

1,355.58

1,364.98

1,240.76

1,082.48

OPM

13.5

13.84

13.5

14.27

Depreciation

-379.35

-362.63

-245.94

-206.32

Interest expense

-23.77

-9.4

-5.24

-4.31

Other income

65.44

63.94

58.41

103.88

Profit before tax

1,017.9

1,056.89

1,047.99

975.73

Taxes

-259.62

-209.68

-337.81

-282.09

Tax rate

-25.5

-19.83

-32.23

-28.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

758.28

847.2

710.17

693.64

Exceptional items

0

-21.7

-41.83

0

Net profit

758.28

825.51

668.34

693.64

yoy growth (%)

-8.14

23.51

-3.64

11.07

NPM

7.55

8.37

7.27

9.14

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

26 Nov 2024|07:12 PM

The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

21 Aug 2024|01:10 PM

These solutions are designed to service India's burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

