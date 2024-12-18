iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Exide Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

408.95
(-3.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Exide Industries Ltd

Exide Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,017.9

1,056.89

1,047.99

975.73

Depreciation

-379.35

-362.63

-245.94

-206.32

Tax paid

-259.62

-209.68

-337.81

-282.09

Working capital

-373.4

342.69

427.8

246.93

Other operating items

Operating

5.52

827.27

892.03

734.25

Capital expenditure

670.34

1,079.69

653.01

485.28

Free cash flow

675.86

1,906.96

1,545.05

1,219.53

Equity raised

12,431.34

11,038.41

9,718.55

8,747.38

Investing

987.83

101.8

-704.94

-23.9

Financing

313.52

28

0.68

209.16

Dividends paid

170

348.5

204

136

Net in cash

14,578.56

13,423.67

10,763.35

10,288.17

Exide Inds. : related Articles

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Exide Industries plans to inject ₹100 Crore in EV battery arm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Exide Industries Pumps ₹99.99 Crore into EESL to Boost Bengaluru Battery Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|07:12 PM

The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More
Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|01:10 PM

These solutions are designed to service India's burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Exide Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.