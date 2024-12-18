Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 30 Sep 2024

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ending 30th September 2024. Further to our communication dated 26th August 2024 kindly also note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with approved Exide Code of Conduct for Prevention of lnsider Trading the Trading Window for sale/ purchase or any kind of dealing in the securities of the Company is currently closed and shall re-open on Thursday 7th November 2024. Please find attached letter in this regard. Please find enclosed outcome of the board meeting for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2024. Further to our communication dated 28 th May 2024 kindly also note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with approved Exide Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for sale/ purchase or any kind of dealing in the securities of the Company is currently closed and shall re-open on 2nd August 2024. the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2024. Further to our communication dated 28 th May 2024 kindly also note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with approved Exide Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for sale/ purchase or any kind of dealing in the securities of the Company is currently closed and shall re-open on 2nd August 2024. Please find the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find letter w.r.t. outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 16 May 2024

Appointment of Ms. Radhika Govind Rajan as Non-Executive & Independent Director.

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 28 Mar 2024

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 along with the recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity shares for FY 2023-24. Further to our communication dated 23rd February 2024 kindly also note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with approved Exide Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for sale/ purchase or any kind of dealing in the securities of the Company is currently closed and shall re-open on 3rd May 2024. Please find enclosed audited standalone and consolidated results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Please find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting. Please find letter enclosed in this regard. Please find enclosed letter with regard to change in director. Please find enclosed letter in this regard. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 26 Dec 2023