|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ending 30th September 2024. Further to our communication dated 26th August 2024 kindly also note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with approved Exide Code of Conduct for Prevention of lnsider Trading the Trading Window for sale/ purchase or any kind of dealing in the securities of the Company is currently closed and shall re-open on Thursday 7th November 2024. Please find attached letter in this regard. Please find enclosed outcome of the board meeting for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2024. Further to our communication dated 28 th May 2024 kindly also note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with approved Exide Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for sale/ purchase or any kind of dealing in the securities of the Company is currently closed and shall re-open on 2nd August 2024. the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2024. Further to our communication dated 28 th May 2024 kindly also note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with approved Exide Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for sale/ purchase or any kind of dealing in the securities of the Company is currently closed and shall re-open on 2nd August 2024. Please find the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find letter w.r.t. outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Radhika Govind Rajan as Non-Executive & Independent Director.
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 along with the recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity shares for FY 2023-24. Further to our communication dated 23rd February 2024 kindly also note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with approved Exide Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for sale/ purchase or any kind of dealing in the securities of the Company is currently closed and shall re-open on 3rd May 2024. Please find enclosed audited standalone and consolidated results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Please find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting. Please find letter enclosed in this regard. Please find enclosed letter with regard to change in director. Please find enclosed letter in this regard. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|26 Dec 2023
|EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further to our communication dated 27th November 2023 kindly also note that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with approved Exide Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for sale/ purchase or any kind of dealing in the securities of the Company is currently closed and shall re-open on Tuesday 30th January 2024. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 was approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors. The said results were reviewed by the Audit committee of directors at its meeting held earlier today. A copy of the unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Reports by the Auditors on the said financial results are enclosed. The copy of the Press Release being issued in this regard is also attached herewith. Please find letter enclosed in this regard. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
EESL manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs for the Indian EV market and stationary applications.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
The move resonates with Exide's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions and its role in driving India's transition to electric mobility and renewable energy.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
These solutions are designed to service India's burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.