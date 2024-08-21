iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Exide Industries infuses ₹74.99 Crore in EESL

21 Aug 2024 , 01:10 PM

Exide Industries Limited would invest ₹74.99 Crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL). This investment, made through the subscription of equity shares on a rights basis, is part of Exide’s continuous plan to increase its position in India’s electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets.

EESL, established on March 24, 2022, manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs. These solutions are designed to service India’s burgeoning EV sector as well as other stationary applications. Exide Industries’ overall interest in EESL now stands at ₹2,652.24 Crore after this fresh investment.

Exide Industries’ ownership portion in EESL remains unchanged as a result of the arm’s-length transaction. Exide subscribed for 2,08,33,333 equity shares issued at a premium of ₹26 per share.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, EESL reported a turnover of ₹239.14 Crore and a net value of ₹1,981.56 Crore. The company specialises in innovative battery chemistry, creating cylindrical, pouch, and prismatic batteries that are critical for energy storage solutions in the country.

Exide Industries’ investment is consistent with its overall aim to strengthen its position in the energy storage sector. The demand for EVs and renewable energy storage in India is increasing, creating opportunities for EESL’s products and technology.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Exide Industries
  • Exide Industries Investment
  • Exide Industries news
  • Exide Industries Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.