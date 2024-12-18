Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting approving proposed Scheme of Arrangement.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 We submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th October 2024. We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Presentation on Investment Rationale on acquisition of Orient Cement Limited

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting approving the proposed scheme of amalgamation between Adani Cementation Limited and Ambuja Cements Limited. Investment Rational- Merger of Adani Cementation Limited with the Company

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 16 Aug 2024

Ambuja Cements Limited has informed the Exchange regarding update on acquisition of Penna Cement Industries Limited (PCIL)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (both Standalone and Consolidated) and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Quarterly Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Recommendation of final dividend by the Board at its meeting held on 1st May, 2024 , subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024