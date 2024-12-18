|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting approving proposed Scheme of Arrangement.
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 We submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th October 2024. We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Presentation on Investment Rationale on acquisition of Orient Cement Limited
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting approving the proposed scheme of amalgamation between Adani Cementation Limited and Ambuja Cements Limited. Investment Rational- Merger of Adani Cementation Limited with the Company
|Board Meeting
|13 Jun 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Ambuja Cements Limited has informed the Exchange regarding update on acquisition of Penna Cement Industries Limited (PCIL)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (both Standalone and Consolidated) and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Quarterly Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Recommendation of final dividend by the Board at its meeting held on 1st May, 2024 , subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ambuja Cements Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. on 31st January 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/03/2024)
Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnesRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
When compared to current electricity costs, this improvement results in an impressive 70% reduction.Read More
In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.Read More
India's mutual funds increased their stake in the company, rising from 5.53% in June to 6.35% by the end of September.Read More
It was reported on Thursday that Ambuja Cements' promoters aim to sell up to 2.84% of the firm through block agreements.Read More
This location has been chosen to support the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, as outlined in the Union Budget.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Revenue from operations also decreased by 4.5%, falling to ₹4,515.79 crore compared to ₹4,729.71 crore in the previous year’s quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.