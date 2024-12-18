iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambuja Cements Ltd Board Meeting

519.3
(0.77%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Ambuja Cements CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting approving proposed Scheme of Arrangement.
Board Meeting28 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 We submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th October 2024. We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Presentation on Investment Rationale on acquisition of Orient Cement Limited
Board Meeting31 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting approving the proposed scheme of amalgamation between Adani Cementation Limited and Ambuja Cements Limited. Investment Rational- Merger of Adani Cementation Limited with the Company
Board Meeting13 Jun 202416 Aug 2024
Ambuja Cements Limited has informed the Exchange regarding update on acquisition of Penna Cement Industries Limited (PCIL)
Board Meeting1 May 202419 Apr 2024
AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 (both Standalone and Consolidated) and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Quarterly Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Recommendation of final dividend by the Board at its meeting held on 1st May, 2024 , subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ambuja Cements Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. on 31st January 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/03/2024)

Ambuja Cements: Related News

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

Ambuja Cements announces merger with 2 subsidiaries

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

Sanghi Industries has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, a cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone deposits totaling one Billion tonnes

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Ambuja Cements Adds 200 MW Solar Power to Khavda

Ambuja Cements Adds 200 MW Solar Power to Khavda

13 Dec 2024|01:25 PM

When compared to current electricity costs, this improvement results in an impressive 70% reduction.

Read More
Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

Ambuja Cements Acquires Orient Cement for ₹8,100 Crore

22 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

In addition, Ambuja Cements will gain access to an extra 6 MTPA of capacity in Northern India by utilizing Orient Cement's premium limestone reserves in Rajasthan.

Read More
Ambuja Cements Sees ₹909 Crore Bulk Deal, Promoter Stake Drops

Ambuja Cements Sees ₹909 Crore Bulk Deal, Promoter Stake Drops

16 Oct 2024|02:52 PM

India's mutual funds increased their stake in the company, rising from 5.53% in June to 6.35% by the end of September.

Read More
Ambuja Cements' equity worth ₹4,251 Crore change hands

Ambuja Cements’ equity worth ₹4,251 Crore change hands

23 Aug 2024|12:24 PM

It was reported on Thursday that Ambuja Cements' promoters aim to sell up to 2.84% of the firm through block agreements.

Read More
Ambuja Cements to Invest ₹1,600 Crore in Bihar's First Cement Grinding Unit

Ambuja Cements to Invest ₹1,600 Crore in Bihar's First Cement Grinding Unit

5 Aug 2024|01:34 PM

This location has been chosen to support the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, as outlined in the Union Budget.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Read More
Ambuja Cements Reports 11% Drop in PAT for Q1 FY24-25

Ambuja Cements Reports 11% Drop in PAT for Q1 FY24-25

31 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Revenue from operations also decreased by 4.5%, falling to ₹4,515.79 crore compared to ₹4,729.71 crore in the previous year's quarter.

Read More
