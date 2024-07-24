iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd EGM

1,077.4
(2.29%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Titagarh Rail CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM9 Nov 20232 Dec 2023
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby enclose the Notice dated 8th November, 2023, convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company, to be held on Saturday, 2nd December, 2023 at 11:00AM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means(VC/OAVM), seeking approval of the Members, in respect of the Resolution set out in the EGM Notice. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the 2nd of December, 2023 through video conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Further to our letter dated December 02, 2023. Please find enclosed herewith: (1) Voting Results as required under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 as Annexure -1. (2) Report of the Scrutinizer dated 2nd December 2023, pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies( Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as Annexure-2. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2023) Outcome of the Qualified Institutions Placement Committee meeting held today i.e. 7th December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023)

Titagarh Rail: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.