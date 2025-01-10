To the Members of

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone fi nancial statements of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profi t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone fi nancial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profi t and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash fl ows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specifi ed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone fi nancial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfi lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suffi cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most signifi cance in our audit of the standalone fi nancial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone fi nancial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of carrying value of Investment in Shivaliks Mercantile Private Limited and Titagarh Firema S.p.A Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer to Note 4.5 – "Investments in Subsidiaries, Associate and Joint Venture", Refer Note 3 – "Critical Estimates and Judgements – Impairment of Investments in Subsidiaries, Associate and joint ventures" and Note 7 – "Investments (Non current)") • Obtained an understanding, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over the assessment of the carrying value of investments. The Company has investment in equity shares of Titagarh Firema S.p.A, an associate Company amounting to Rs 1,272.63 Lacs as at March 31, 2024. During the year, the Company has invested an amount of Rs. 10,000.00 Lacs in equity shares of Shivaliks Mercantile Private Limited, a joint venture Company, which in turn has invested Rs. 9,013.10 lacs in Titagarh Firema S.p.A. These investments are carried at cost, net of impairment losses, if any, in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the notes referred to above. • Checked on a sample basis relevant input data used in the impairment assessment back to the latest budgets and checked the mathematical accuracy of the impairment model. For investments where an indication of impairment exists, the carrying value of investment is assessed for impairment. • We used auditors expert to assess the appropriateness of the methodology used in the impairment model, the underlying assumptions such as discount rate, future growth rates, terminal value and performed sensitivity on key assumptions to assess the reasonableness of the impairment analysis. Impairment assessment is carried out by the Company using discounted cash fl ow method which involves signifi cant judgements and estimates such as future cash fl ow projections, discount rates, terminal growth rate etc. • Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone fi nancial statements. This has been considered as a key audit matter as the balance of aforesaid investments is signifi cant to the standalone fi nancial statements and the assessment of impairment, if any, in the carrying value of these investments involves signifi cant management judgement and estimates. Based on the above procedures performed, we noted that the managements assessment in relation to the carrying value of Shivaliks Mercantile Private Limited and Titagarh Firema SpA is reasonable. Revenue recognition - appropriateness of estimation of contract cost and contract revenue Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer to Note 4.6 and 5.9 – "Revenue Recognition", Refer Note 3 – "Critical Estimates and Judgements – Accounting for revenue from contracts wherein company satisfi es performance obligation and recognises revenue over time" and Note 25 – "Revenue from operations") • Obtained an understanding, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls around determination of contract revenue and estimation of future costs to complete the contracts. • Inquired with the management the status of the contracts, the basis for estimates of future cost to complete the contracts and other factors such as consideration of any specifi c identifi ed risks. In respect of certain contracts with customers, the Company recognises revenue over a period of time in accordance with its accounting policy. Recognition of contract revenue involves determination of percentage completion of the project and contract margin to be recognised on the project, which is dependent on the actual cost incurred and total budgeted cost, which is cost incurred till date and estimation of future cost to complete the contract. • Verifi ed on a sample basis the contract revenue with the underlying contracts and other relevant terms and conditions as appropriate. • Tested on a sample basis the actual costs incurred during the year with supporting documents. • Tested on a sample basis the future cost to complete with orders placed with vendors, and other relevant supporting documents, as appropriate. This estimation involves exercise of signifi cant judgement by the management in making forecasts of future cost to complete the contract considering future activities to be carried out in the contract, and the related assumptions. • Recomputed the percentage of completion based on the total budgeted cost and the total actual cost incurred and the revenue recognized based on the percentage of completion. This has been considered as a key audit matter in view of the signifi cant management judgements and complexities involved in determining future costs to complete with consequential impact on the recognised contract revenue. • Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone fi nancial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, managements estimation of future cost to complete the contracts and consequential impact on recognised contract revenue is considered reasonable.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone fi nancial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone fi nancial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone fi nancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identifi ed above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone fi nancial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone fi nancial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone fi nancial statements that give a true and fair view of the fi nancial position, fi nancial performance, changes in equity and cash fl ows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specifi ed under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal fi nancial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone fi nancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone fi nancial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys fi nancial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone fi nancial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone fi nancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to infl uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone fi nancial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone fi nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is suffi cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal fi nancial controls with reference to standalone fi nancial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signifi cant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone fi nancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone fi nancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone fi nancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signifi cant audit fi ndings, including any signifi cant defi ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signifi cance in the audit of the standalone fi nancial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefi ts of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specifi ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid standalone fi nancial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profi t and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone fi nancial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specifi ed under Section 133 of the Act. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualifi ed as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal fi nancial controls with reference to standalone fi nancial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its fi nancial position in its standalone fi nancial statements – Refer Note 18 and 40 to the standalone fi nancial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Note 18 and 22 to the fi nancial statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in Note 52(vi)(A) to the standalone fi nancial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Benefi ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Benefi ciaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 52(vi)(B) to the standalone fi nancial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Benefi ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Benefi ciaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used two accounting software for maintaining its books of account of which one accounting software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that the audit trail is not maintained at application level for modifi cation, if any, by certain users with specifi c access and for direct database changes. In case of the other accounting software which is operated by a third party software service provider and in the absence of SOC report, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the aforesaid software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit except for the aforesaid instances where we are not able to comment upon, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Limited) on the standalone fi nancial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone fi nancial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal fi nancial controls based on the internal control over fi nancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal fi nancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and effi cient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable fi nancial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal fi nancial controls, both applicable to an audit of internalfi nancial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal fi nancial controls system with reference to fi nancial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the fi nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suffi cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal fi nancial controls system with reference to fi nancial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to fi nancial statements

6. A companys internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of fi nancial reporting and the preparation of fi nancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly refl ect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of fi nancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the fi nancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to fi nancial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009 an adequate internal fi nancial controls system with reference to fi nancial statements and such internal fi nancial controls with reference to fi nancial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over fi nancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (formerly Titagarh Wagons Limited) on the standalone fi nancial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verifi ed by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verifi ed by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verifi cation. Certain fi xed assets of the Company, representing 368 railway wagons having an aggregate carrying value of Rs. 385.12 lacs as at March 31, 2024 are in the possession of Indian Railways and has not been physically verifi ed by the management during the year and accordingly, we are unable to comment on discrepancies, if any.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 6.1, Note 6.3 and Note 6.6 to the standalone fi nancial statements in respect of property, plant and equipment, investment properties and right-of-use assets respectively, are held in the name of the Company (including erstwhile name Titagarh Wagons Limited), except for the following:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs in lacs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Freehold Land 151.96 Titagarh Shipyard Limited No April 1, 2015 Pursuant to order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal Board, Kolkata bench passed on July 12, 2016, erstwhile Titagarh Shipyard Limited got merged with the company with the appointed date as April 1, 2015. The Company is yet to submit an application to the relevant authority for changing the name. Freehold Land 4,734.83 M/s Birla Brothers Ltd No April 1, 2019 Pursuant to order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal Board, Kolkata bench passed on September 30, 2020, erstwhile Cimmco Limited (earlier known as M/S Birla Brothers Ltd and subsequently Cimmco Birla Limited) got merged with the company with the appointed date as April 1, 2019. The Company has already submitted an application to the relevant authority for changing the name which is pending. Leasehold Land 16,964.87 Cimmco Birla Limited No April 1, 2019 Freehold Land 3,391.29 Titagarh Steels Limited No April 1, 2019 Pursuant to order of Honble High Court Calcutta passed on November 26, 2009, erstwhile Titagarh Steels Limited got merged with the company with the appointed date as April 1, 2019. The Company has already submitted an application to the relevant authority for changing the name which is pending. Leasehold Land 2,759.22 Cimmco Birla Limited No April 1, 2019 Pursuant to order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal Board, Kolkata bench passed on September 30, 2020, erstwhile Cimmco Limited (earlier known as M/S Birla Brothers Ltd and subsequently Cimmco Birla Limited) got merged with the company with the appointed date as April 1, 2019. The Company has physical possession of the said leasehold land, though the leasehold rights is disputed and is being contested by the Company. Also refer Note 6.1 (e) to the standalone fi nancial statements. Building 117.04 Ms. Savitri Devi Chowdhary Relative of promoter March 28, 2001 The Company is yet to initiate the process for transfer of property. Investment Property 821.24 Cimmco Birla Limited No April 1, 2019 Pursuant to order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal Board, Kolkata bench passed on September 30, 2020, The erstwhile Cimmco Limited (earlier known as M/S Birla Brothers Ltd and subsequently Cimmco Birla Limited) got merged with the company with the appointed date as April 1, 2019. The Company has already submitted an application to the relevant authority for changing the name which is pending.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the standalone fi nancial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verifi cation of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verifi cation by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verifi cation of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has fi led quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account.

iii. (a) The Company has during the year made investments in three companies. The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any company/ fi rm / Limited Liability Partnership/ other party during the year.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any company/ fi rm / Limited Liability Partnership/ other party. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3 (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specifi ed under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax and professional tax, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer note 51 to the standalone fi nancial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund.

(b) There are no statutory dues of provident fund, employee state insurance, professional tax, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Net Amount (Rs. in lacs) Amount of Deposit (Rs in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Income-Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,013.15 - AY 2011-2012, AY 2012-2013, AY 2015-2016 AY 2017-2018, AY 2018-2019 AY 2005-2006, AY 2011-2012, AY 2012-2013 CIT(A) 79.94 - Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 807.86 - 2004-2005, 2006-2007 CESTAT The Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 30.63 - 1992-1993 1986-1987, 1998-1999, 2000-2001 Additional Commissioner Customs 58.80 3.20 Deputy Director of Enforcement The West Bengal Sales Tax Act, 1944 Sales Tax 5.24 - 2004-2005 The West Bengal Taxation Tribunal 19.99 - 2015-2016 to 2017-2018 Deputy Commissioner Appeal The Rajasthan Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 154.74 0.59 2014-2015 Joint Commissioner Appeals 111.92 - 2013-2014 Rajasthan Tax Board 391.69 25.53 2017-2018 The Additional Commissioner, Appellate Authority High Court The Orrisa Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 117.60 - 1999-2001 The West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 1,499.04 151.00 2012-2013 to 2017-2018 The West Bengal Taxation Tribunal 17.43 - 2010-2011 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax West Bengal Foreign Trade Development and Regulation Act, 1992 Terminal Excise Duty 693.20 - 2008-2010 Directorate General of Foreign Trade Orissa Entry Tax Act Entry Tax 15.82 - 1999-2001 High Court 7.60 - 2013-2014 1999-2000, 2011-2012, 2015-2016, 2007-2012 Appellate Authority Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 599.61 7.43 393.93 4.93 2011-2015 Additional Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax 74.56 5.35 2009-2011, 2014-2016 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 3,585.31 56.77 1995-1996, 2006-2007 to 2013-2014 Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax 122.94 5.64 2007-2008 to 2013-2014 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeal) 36.60 0.76 2014-2017 Commissioner (Appeal) 452.43 21.01 2013-2016 Joint Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax 126.27 - 1989-1994 Supreme Court 201.35 178.09 2017-2018, 2018-2019, Commissioner of Central Goods and Service Tax CGST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 113.78 18.09 2020-2021 2017-2018, 2022-2023 (Appeal) Commissioner of Goods and Service Tax (Appeal)

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or fi nancial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has not obtained any term loan during the year ended March 31, 2024 and there was no unutilised balance of term loan obtained in earlier years as on April 1, 2023. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone fi nancial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone fi nancial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment and private placement of shares during the year, in compliance with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act. The funds raised have been used for the purpose for which funds were raised except as described below:

Nature of securities viz. Equity share / Preference shares Purpose for which funds raised Total Amount Raised (Rs in lacs) Amount utilized for the other purpose (Rs in lacs) Un-utilized balance as at Balance sheet date (Rs in lacs) Remarks Equity share Repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, Working capital requirement and General Corporate Purpose. 69,999.99 Nil 9,387.74 Unutilized amount of Rs. 9,387.74 lacs is lying as fi xed deposits with a bank as on March 31, 2024.

Also refer note 15 to the standalone fi nancial statements. Further, the Company has not made any allotment of fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be fi led with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone fi nancial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specifi ed under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act u n d e r clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking fi nancial / housing fi nance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defi ned in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defi ned in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however,

For Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009 separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii.The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the fi nancial year or in the immediately preceding fi nancial year. xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix.On the basis of the fi nancial ratios (also refer note 53 to the standalone fi nancial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of fi nancial assets and payment of fi nancial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone fi nancial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. xxi.The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.