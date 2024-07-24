Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today inter alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have considered and approved: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31/03/2024 along with the Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors in compliance with Reg 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and a declaration pursuant to Reg 33(3)(d) that Price Waterhouse & Co, Chartered Accountants LLP (FRN: 304026E/E-300009) and M/s Salarpuria & Partners, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 302113E), Statutory Auditors, have issued the Audit Report with unmodified opinion. 2. Recommendation of dividend of 40% (i.e. Re. 0.80) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-2024. The dividend as recommended by the Board is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, date of which will be intimated in due course. Board in its meeting held today i.e., 15/05/2024 approved re-appointment of Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal designated as Deputy Managing Director & CEO (Freight Rail Systems) of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 29th May, 2024 and Elevation of Mr. Prithish Chowdhary, Director (Marketing & Business Development) & Deputy CEO (Passenger Rail Systems) to the position of Deputy Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 15th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024