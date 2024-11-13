Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.74
-1.51
0.19
0.65
Op profit growth
53.57
-23.01
9.47
-18.72
EBIT growth
79.81
-38.77
-1.7
-11.5
Net profit growth
390.54
-96.34
506.13
-52.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.25
14.71
18.82
17.22
EBIT margin
13.9
9.56
15.38
15.68
Net profit margin
9.96
2.51
67.64
11.18
RoCE
6.76
4.2
7
7.4
RoNW
1.93
0.47
13.88
2.46
RoA
1.21
0.27
7.7
1.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
55.49
17.12
282.43
54.42
Dividend per share
12.5
10
11
12.5
Cash EPS
17.71
-19.73
248.77
23.04
Book value per share
716.24
560.73
506.1
484.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.56
43.88
0.78
4.69
P/CEPS
55
-38.06
0.89
11.08
P/B
1.36
1.33
0.44
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
11.92
14.21
5
8.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-18.35
-32.5
-17.54
-21.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.14
53.26
53.43
48.73
Inventory days
57.55
63.62
63.34
56.28
Creditor days
-78.59
-75.97
-73.9
-67.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.79
-2.65
-4.66
-4.58
Net debt / equity
0.31
0.38
0.43
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
2.47
3.67
2.88
2.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.89
-23.49
-19
-19.36
Employee costs
-12.2
-13.72
-13.27
-12.75
Other costs
-48.64
-48.06
-48.89
-50.65
