iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

971.2
(-0.43%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:09:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.74

-1.51

0.19

0.65

Op profit growth

53.57

-23.01

9.47

-18.72

EBIT growth

79.81

-38.77

-1.7

-11.5

Net profit growth

390.54

-96.34

506.13

-52.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.25

14.71

18.82

17.22

EBIT margin

13.9

9.56

15.38

15.68

Net profit margin

9.96

2.51

67.64

11.18

RoCE

6.76

4.2

7

7.4

RoNW

1.93

0.47

13.88

2.46

RoA

1.21

0.27

7.7

1.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

55.49

17.12

282.43

54.42

Dividend per share

12.5

10

11

12.5

Cash EPS

17.71

-19.73

248.77

23.04

Book value per share

716.24

560.73

506.1

484.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.56

43.88

0.78

4.69

P/CEPS

55

-38.06

0.89

11.08

P/B

1.36

1.33

0.44

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

11.92

14.21

5

8.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-18.35

-32.5

-17.54

-21.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.14

53.26

53.43

48.73

Inventory days

57.55

63.62

63.34

56.28

Creditor days

-78.59

-75.97

-73.9

-67.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.79

-2.65

-4.66

-4.58

Net debt / equity

0.31

0.38

0.43

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

2.47

3.67

2.88

2.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.89

-23.49

-19

-19.36

Employee costs

-12.2

-13.72

-13.27

-12.75

Other costs

-48.64

-48.06

-48.89

-50.65

Tata Chemicals : related Articles

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|02:13 PM

In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Read More
Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.