Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,720.93
2,998.88
2,920.29
3,121.25
yoy growth (%)
24.07
2.69
-6.43
-9.94
Raw materials
-931.54
-764.48
-559.9
-744.24
As % of sales
25.03
25.49
19.17
23.84
Employee costs
-248.46
-250.42
-250.28
-226.85
As % of sales
6.67
8.35
8.57
7.26
Other costs
-1,589.56
-1,373.1
-1,392.07
-1,463.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.71
45.78
47.66
46.88
Operating profit
951.37
610.88
718.04
686.64
OPM
25.56
20.37
24.58
21.99
Depreciation
-222.41
-197.32
-149.5
-140.34
Interest expense
-19.28
-18.74
-43.37
-86.14
Other income
277.93
219.15
309.15
400.32
Profit before tax
987.61
613.97
834.32
860.48
Taxes
-201.11
-134.86
-162.5
-229.67
Tax rate
-20.36
-21.96
-19.47
-26.69
Minorities and other
15.06
0
6,168.4
224.03
Adj. profit
801.56
479.11
6,840.22
854.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
801.56
479.11
6,840.22
854.84
yoy growth (%)
67.3
-92.99
700.17
-51.62
NPM
21.54
15.97
234.23
27.38
The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.