Tata Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,009.9
(1.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,720.93

2,998.88

2,920.29

3,121.25

yoy growth (%)

24.07

2.69

-6.43

-9.94

Raw materials

-931.54

-764.48

-559.9

-744.24

As % of sales

25.03

25.49

19.17

23.84

Employee costs

-248.46

-250.42

-250.28

-226.85

As % of sales

6.67

8.35

8.57

7.26

Other costs

-1,589.56

-1,373.1

-1,392.07

-1,463.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.71

45.78

47.66

46.88

Operating profit

951.37

610.88

718.04

686.64

OPM

25.56

20.37

24.58

21.99

Depreciation

-222.41

-197.32

-149.5

-140.34

Interest expense

-19.28

-18.74

-43.37

-86.14

Other income

277.93

219.15

309.15

400.32

Profit before tax

987.61

613.97

834.32

860.48

Taxes

-201.11

-134.86

-162.5

-229.67

Tax rate

-20.36

-21.96

-19.47

-26.69

Minorities and other

15.06

0

6,168.4

224.03

Adj. profit

801.56

479.11

6,840.22

854.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

801.56

479.11

6,840.22

854.84

yoy growth (%)

67.3

-92.99

700.17

-51.62

NPM

21.54

15.97

234.23

27.38

Tata Chemicals : related Articles

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|02:13 PM

In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

6 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

