Tata Chemicals approves ₹910 Crore expansion plans

Tata Chemicals said that it has approved investment plans for expansion of its manufacturing capacities at two plants. The company informed that it will invest ₹135 Crore at its Mithapur facility to expand dense soda ash production by 350 kilo tonnes per annum (ktpa). The project will be spread across a period of 24 months.

At around 11.29 AM, Tata Chemicals was trading 0.21% lower at ₹808.30, against the previous close of ₹810 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹823.35, and ₹806.20, respectively.

As per the company, the existing capacity at Mithapur plant is 1,091 ktpa with 90% utilisation.

Furthermore, the business announced that Tata Chemicals will inject ₹775 Crore for expansion of precipitated silica capacity by 50 ktpa over a span of 27 months. The existing silica capacity stands at 13.8 Ktpa, operating at 86% utilisation currently.

The company informed that it plans to finance both expansion through internal accruals or other options. With the expansion of soda ash, the company could be able to cater to the growing demand driven by sustainability applications. While it said that with silica expansion, it can address increasing demand in the rubber and automotive tyre industry.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a decline of 60% on a year-on-year basis in its net profit to ₹77 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, it posted a net profit of ₹194 Crore.

