Tata Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,999
3,789
3,475
3,730
3,998
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,999
3,789
3,475
3,730
3,998
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
152
116
125
98
187
Total Income
4,151
3,905
3,600
3,828
4,185
Total Expenditure
3,381
3,215
4,018
3,188
3,191
PBIDT
770
690
-418
640
994
Interest
145
133
130
132
145
PBDT
625
557
-548
508
849
Depreciation
277
273
271
246
234
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
69
78
2
52
63
Deferred Tax
12
16
20
16
57
Reported Profit After Tax
267
190
-841
194
495
Minority Interest After NP
73
40
9
36
67
Net Profit after Minority Interest
194
150
-850
158
428
Extra-ordinary Items
0
15
-964
0
82.1
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
194
135
114
158
345.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.61
5.89
-33.36
6.2
16.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
255
255
255
255
255
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.25
18.21
-12.02
17.15
24.86
PBDTM(%)
15.62
14.7
-15.76
13.61
21.23
PATM(%)
6.67
5.01
-24.2
5.2
12.38
