Tata Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

1,009.9
(1.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3,999

3,789

3,475

3,730

3,998

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,999

3,789

3,475

3,730

3,998

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

152

116

125

98

187

Total Income

4,151

3,905

3,600

3,828

4,185

Total Expenditure

3,381

3,215

4,018

3,188

3,191

PBIDT

770

690

-418

640

994

Interest

145

133

130

132

145

PBDT

625

557

-548

508

849

Depreciation

277

273

271

246

234

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

69

78

2

52

63

Deferred Tax

12

16

20

16

57

Reported Profit After Tax

267

190

-841

194

495

Minority Interest After NP

73

40

9

36

67

Net Profit after Minority Interest

194

150

-850

158

428

Extra-ordinary Items

0

15

-964

0

82.1

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

194

135

114

158

345.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.61

5.89

-33.36

6.2

16.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

255

255

255

255

255

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.25

18.21

-12.02

17.15

24.86

PBDTM(%)

15.62

14.7

-15.76

13.61

21.23

PATM(%)

6.67

5.01

-24.2

5.2

12.38

Tata Chemicals: Related NEWS

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|02:13 PM

In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

6 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

