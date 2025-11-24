Top Stocks for Today - 24th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Power: The company said that it has entered into a commercial agreement with Druk Green Power Corporation (DGCP) for joint development of Bhutan’s 1,125 MW Dorjilung hydropower project. The project has an estimated cost of ₹13,100 Crore. The company plans to execute the project through SPV.

Tata Chemicals: The business said that it has approved additional investments for expansion of capacities at two major plants. The company will inject ₹135 Crore to boost dense soda ash output by 350 ktpa at its Mithapur facility over a period of 24 months. Furthermore, it will invest ₹775 Crore to increase silica capacity by 50 ktpa at its Cuddalore plant over 27 months.

Tata Consultancy: The company said that it has received an adverse rulings from the US Court of Appeals. It upheld the damages warranted earlier but vacated the injunction for reassessment.

Natco Pharma: The company said that it has received seven procedural observations after USFDA has completed the inspection at its API facility. The company is confident of addressing them.

RVNL: The state-owned business announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth ₹180.77 Crore. The order is received from Northern Railway for upgradation of the UTR-MWP section with OHE modification.

