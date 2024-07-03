Summary

Natco Pharma Limited is a vertically integrated and R&D focused pharmaceutical company that specialises in development, manufacturing and marketing of Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The Companys focus is primarily on niche therapeutic areas and complex products. It sells products in over 40 countries. FDF products are sold in the United States, India, Europe and the rest of the world (RoW). Natcos API products are primarily used for captive consumption in its FDF products and are also sold to customers for various international markets such as Brazil, Europe and USA. In the API segment, Natco has capabilities to develop and manufacture products with multi-step synthesis, semi synthetic fusion technologies, high-potency APIs and peptides.Natco Pharma is also engaged in contract manufacturing business, whereby the company undertakes selected contracts with pharmaceutical companies to manufacture and supply pharmaceutical products.Natco Pharma was originally incorporated on 19 September 1981 as private limited company under the name of Natco Fine Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. It became a deemed public company with effect from 1 July 1992. The name of the company was changed to Natco Pharma Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC, Andhra Pradesh on 18 February 1993. The company was converted into a public limited company and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated

Read More