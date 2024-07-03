iifl-logo-icon 1
Natco Pharma Ltd Share Price

1,331.3
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,351
  • Day's High1,357.3
  • 52 Wk High1,639
  • Prev. Close1,366.75
  • Day's Low1,330
  • 52 Wk Low 805
  • Turnover (lac)3,167.53
  • P/E13.32
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value384.66
  • EPS102.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,844.9
  • Div. Yield0.69
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Natco Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,351

Prev. Close

1,366.75

Turnover(Lac.)

3,167.53

Day's High

1,357.3

Day's Low

1,330

52 Week's High

1,639

52 Week's Low

805

Book Value

384.66

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,844.9

P/E

13.32

EPS

102.65

Divi. Yield

0.69

Natco Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 27 Nov, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Natco Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Natco Pharma Sells Telangana Land for ₹115.57 Crore

Natco Pharma Sells Telangana Land for ₹115.57 Crore

1 Dec 2024|07:16 PM

The company was ensured that the sale of the land and building did not constitute part of its operational assets so that the sale will, in no way, impact the company's business operations

Natco Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 83%, Declares Interim Dividend

Natco Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 83%, Declares Interim Dividend

12 Nov 2024|10:26 PM

The revenue for the September quarter rose by 33% to ₹1,371 crore from ₹1,031 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Natco Pharma settles US patent case over generic Ozempic

Natco Pharma settles US patent case over generic Ozempic

7 Oct 2024|01:52 PM

According to data from the BSE index, the stock has achieved multibagger gains over the last two years, climbing 122.04%.

Cancer Patients Benefit as GST on Medications Slashed

Cancer Patients Benefit as GST on Medications Slashed

10 Sep 2024|12:22 PM

The plan to reduce the GST on these drugs aims to significantly reduce the overall cost of cancer treatment.

Natco Pharma invests $8 million in US biotech firm eGenesis

Natco Pharma invests $8 million in US biotech firm eGenesis

4 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

Natco Pharma disclosed that its subsidiary will invest USD 8 million in eGenesis, acquiring a total of 40,629,761 shares.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Natco Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.61%

Non-Promoter- 24.26%

Institutions: 24.26%

Non-Institutions: 26.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Natco Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.8

36.5

36.5

36.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,556.5

4,665.5

4,155.4

4,054.6

Net Worth

5,592.3

4,702

4,191.9

4,091.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,653.5

1,790.2

2,091.3

1,958

yoy growth (%)

-7.63

-14.39

6.8

84.85

Raw materials

-500

-397

-388.5

-572.8

As % of sales

30.23

22.17

18.57

29.25

Employee costs

-380

-356.1

-312.2

-232.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

392.2

583.1

887.6

634.1

Depreciation

-115.2

-98.1

-65.5

-53.6

Tax paid

-82.7

-108.6

-189.4

-139.3

Working capital

-24.9

273.2

977.8

236.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.63

-14.39

6.8

84.85

Op profit growth

-27.75

-37.74

34.16

146.52

EBIT growth

-33.16

-33.09

38.47

167.7

Net profit growth

-34.77

-32.03

41.1

180.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,998.8

2,707.1

1,944.8

2,052.1

1,915

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,998.8

2,707.1

1,944.8

2,052.1

1,915

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

128.1

104.6

99

103.6

107.4

View Annually Results

Natco Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Natco Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

V C Nannapaneni

Vice Chairman & CEO

Rajeev Nannapaneni

Vice President & Director

PSRK Prasad

President & Director

D Linga Rao

Vice President & Director

Pavan Bhat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Venkat Ramesh

Independent Director

A D Murthy Chavali

Independent Director

B. Lakshminarayana

Independent Director

Kantipudi Suma

Independent Director

Nitin Jain

Independent Director

Vijayabhaskar Dronadula

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Natco Pharma Ltd

Summary

Natco Pharma Limited is a vertically integrated and R&D focused pharmaceutical company that specialises in development, manufacturing and marketing of Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The Companys focus is primarily on niche therapeutic areas and complex products. It sells products in over 40 countries. FDF products are sold in the United States, India, Europe and the rest of the world (RoW). Natcos API products are primarily used for captive consumption in its FDF products and are also sold to customers for various international markets such as Brazil, Europe and USA. In the API segment, Natco has capabilities to develop and manufacture products with multi-step synthesis, semi synthetic fusion technologies, high-potency APIs and peptides.Natco Pharma is also engaged in contract manufacturing business, whereby the company undertakes selected contracts with pharmaceutical companies to manufacture and supply pharmaceutical products.Natco Pharma was originally incorporated on 19 September 1981 as private limited company under the name of Natco Fine Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. It became a deemed public company with effect from 1 July 1992. The name of the company was changed to Natco Pharma Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC, Andhra Pradesh on 18 February 1993. The company was converted into a public limited company and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated
Company FAQs

What is the Natco Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Natco Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1331.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Natco Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natco Pharma Ltd is ₹23844.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Natco Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Natco Pharma Ltd is 13.32 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Natco Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natco Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natco Pharma Ltd is ₹805 and ₹1639 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Natco Pharma Ltd?

Natco Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.59%, 3 Years at 14.06%, 1 Year at 63.59%, 6 Month at 12.30%, 3 Month at 0.30% and 1 Month at -4.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Natco Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Natco Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.62 %
Institutions - 24.26 %
Public - 26.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Natco Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

