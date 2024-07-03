SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,351
Prev. Close₹1,366.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,167.53
Day's High₹1,357.3
Day's Low₹1,330
52 Week's High₹1,639
52 Week's Low₹805
Book Value₹384.66
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,844.9
P/E13.32
EPS102.65
Divi. Yield0.69
The company was ensured that the sale of the land and building did not constitute part of its operational assets so that the sale will, in no way, impact the company's business operationsRead More
The revenue for the September quarter rose by 33% to ₹1,371 crore from ₹1,031 crore in the corresponding period last year.Read More
According to data from the BSE index, the stock has achieved multibagger gains over the last two years, climbing 122.04%.Read More
The plan to reduce the GST on these drugs aims to significantly reduce the overall cost of cancer treatment.Read More
Natco Pharma disclosed that its subsidiary will invest USD 8 million in eGenesis, acquiring a total of 40,629,761 shares.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.8
36.5
36.5
36.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,556.5
4,665.5
4,155.4
4,054.6
Net Worth
5,592.3
4,702
4,191.9
4,091.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,653.5
1,790.2
2,091.3
1,958
yoy growth (%)
-7.63
-14.39
6.8
84.85
Raw materials
-500
-397
-388.5
-572.8
As % of sales
30.23
22.17
18.57
29.25
Employee costs
-380
-356.1
-312.2
-232.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
392.2
583.1
887.6
634.1
Depreciation
-115.2
-98.1
-65.5
-53.6
Tax paid
-82.7
-108.6
-189.4
-139.3
Working capital
-24.9
273.2
977.8
236.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.63
-14.39
6.8
84.85
Op profit growth
-27.75
-37.74
34.16
146.52
EBIT growth
-33.16
-33.09
38.47
167.7
Net profit growth
-34.77
-32.03
41.1
180.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,998.8
2,707.1
1,944.8
2,052.1
1,915
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,998.8
2,707.1
1,944.8
2,052.1
1,915
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.1
104.6
99
103.6
107.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
V C Nannapaneni
Vice Chairman & CEO
Rajeev Nannapaneni
Vice President & Director
PSRK Prasad
President & Director
D Linga Rao
Vice President & Director
Pavan Bhat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Venkat Ramesh
Independent Director
A D Murthy Chavali
Independent Director
B. Lakshminarayana
Independent Director
Kantipudi Suma
Independent Director
Nitin Jain
Independent Director
Vijayabhaskar Dronadula
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Natco Pharma Ltd
Summary
Natco Pharma Limited is a vertically integrated and R&D focused pharmaceutical company that specialises in development, manufacturing and marketing of Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The Companys focus is primarily on niche therapeutic areas and complex products. It sells products in over 40 countries. FDF products are sold in the United States, India, Europe and the rest of the world (RoW). Natcos API products are primarily used for captive consumption in its FDF products and are also sold to customers for various international markets such as Brazil, Europe and USA. In the API segment, Natco has capabilities to develop and manufacture products with multi-step synthesis, semi synthetic fusion technologies, high-potency APIs and peptides.Natco Pharma is also engaged in contract manufacturing business, whereby the company undertakes selected contracts with pharmaceutical companies to manufacture and supply pharmaceutical products.Natco Pharma was originally incorporated on 19 September 1981 as private limited company under the name of Natco Fine Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. It became a deemed public company with effect from 1 July 1992. The name of the company was changed to Natco Pharma Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC, Andhra Pradesh on 18 February 1993. The company was converted into a public limited company and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated
Read More
The Natco Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1331.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Natco Pharma Ltd is ₹23844.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Natco Pharma Ltd is 13.32 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Natco Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Natco Pharma Ltd is ₹805 and ₹1639 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Natco Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.59%, 3 Years at 14.06%, 1 Year at 63.59%, 6 Month at 12.30%, 3 Month at 0.30% and 1 Month at -4.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.