Natco Pharma Q4 Net Profit Rises 5% YoY to ₹406 Crore

Natco Pharma Ltd. reported a 5% rise in the consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, which stood at ₹406 crore as against ₹386.3 crore in corresponding period of the previous year . Quarterly revenue came in at ₹1,287.3 crore, a 16% YoY increase from ₹1,110.3 crore in Q4 FY24, led by robust performance in key segments. The EBITDA for the quarter was ₹548 crore, up 10.2% YoY, though the operating margin saw a dip at 44.89% versus 46.55% in Q1FY19.

The performance for the quarter included a ₹50 crore impairment charge in the Crop Health Science division and a ₹25 crores chargeback adjustment in respect of the company’s U.S. subsidiary. The quarter also saw significant growth in R&D expenditures.

During FY25, Natco Pharma reported its highest-ever annual revenue and profit. Revenue rose 16% year-on-year at ₹4,784 crore and net profit climbed 36% to ₹1,883.4 crore, led by robust operational performance and strategic delivery.

Despite what is expected to be a record FY25 performance, the company is not pencilling in an FY26 that operates anywhere near this level, with a 20% fall in revenue and 30% fall in net profit forecast. The guidance accounts for pricing pressure in the U.S. market, geopolitical uncertainties as well as increasing research and development expenditures.

Natco Pharma Ltd is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad. The firm produces finished dosage forms, active pharmaceutical ingredients and agrochemicals. A prominent supplier of oncology generics, cardiology, diabetology other pharma specialty segments at affordable price.