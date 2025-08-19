iifl-logo

Sensex and Nifty extend gains on August 19, 2025

19 Aug 2025 , 01:51 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green in the mid-market on August 19, 2025. At 1:31 PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,673 which is trading at 0.49% gain than the previous close or up by 399 points. Nifty is trading at 24,982 which is a 0.42% gain or up by 105 points compared to its last close.  In the National Stock Exchange, 1,811 shares advances today, whereas 856 stocks were down. 28 stocks are in green, and 22 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

In the Sectoral front, Nifty Oil & Gas is trading at with a 1.44% gain, Nifty Media s trading with a 1.05% gain, Nifty Auto is trading with a 1.27% gain, Nifty It with 0.47% gain, Nifty FMCG is trading with a 0.67% gain. Nifty India Defence is trading with a 1% dip, Nifty Pharma is trading with a 0.32% dip.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Motors, Reliance, Adani Ports, Eternal. Sensex top losers are Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corp, Bharat Elec, Trent. Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Sensex. Top gainers in Nifty include Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Reliance, Hero Motocorp. Top losers in Nifty include Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim, Hindalco. Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.57% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.76% from the last close.

