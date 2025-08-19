Coal India inks pact with Konkan Railway Corp

Coal India announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

As per the company, the agreement is for the development of rail infrastructure for Coal India and its subsidiaries.

Earlier this month, the Maharatna PSU approved unrequisitioned surplus (URS) power generated by the thermal power plants. These plants utilise CIL’s linkage coal under long-and medium term fuel supply agreements (FSA). They are to be sold in the power markets and exchanges effective from August 1, 2025.

The company announced not so satisfactory results for the quarter ended June 2025. It posted a 20.01% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter at ₹8,734 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, this came in at ₹10,934 Crore.

At around 2.39 PM, Coal India was trading 0.54% lower at ₹385.75, against the previous close of ₹387.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and 388.50, and ₹384.25, respectively.

The business reported a marginal decline of 4.4% in its revenue from operations for the quarter at ₹35,842 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged revenue of ₹34,990 Crore.

EBITDA for the first quarter of FY26 was reported at ₹12,521 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business logged an EBITDA of ₹14,338 Crore.

