Natco Pharma Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,371.1
1,362.6
1,068.3
758.6
1,031.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,371.1
1,362.6
1,068.3
758.6
1,031.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.8
48.1
42
37
29.4
Total Income
1,434.9
1,410.7
1,110.3
795.6
1,060.8
Total Expenditure
566.8
557.8
571
490.5
573.4
PBIDT
868.1
852.9
539.3
305.1
487.4
Interest
4.1
5.2
6.2
4.6
4.2
PBDT
864
847.7
533.1
300.5
483.2
Depreciation
45.8
44.1
55.5
44.2
43.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
154.1
143.6
90.3
52.2
81.9
Deferred Tax
-12.4
-8.5
1
-8.6
-11.3
Reported Profit After Tax
676.5
668.5
386.3
212.7
369
Minority Interest After NP
-0.8
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
677.3
668.5
386.3
212.7
369
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
677.3
668.5
386.3
212.7
369
EPS (Unit Curr.)
37.81
37.32
21.56
11.88
20.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
75
150
62.5
62.5
0
Equity
35.8
35.8
35.8
35.8
35.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
63.31
62.59
50.48
40.21
47.25
PBDTM(%)
63.01
62.21
49.9
39.61
46.84
PATM(%)
49.33
49.06
36.16
28.03
35.77
The company was ensured that the sale of the land and building did not constitute part of its operational assets so that the sale will, in no way, impact the company's business operationsRead More
The revenue for the September quarter rose by 33% to ₹1,371 crore from ₹1,031 crore in the corresponding period last year.Read More
According to data from the BSE index, the stock has achieved multibagger gains over the last two years, climbing 122.04%.Read More
The plan to reduce the GST on these drugs aims to significantly reduce the overall cost of cancer treatment.Read More
Natco Pharma disclosed that its subsidiary will invest USD 8 million in eGenesis, acquiring a total of 40,629,761 shares.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.