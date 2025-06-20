iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NATCO Pharma receives 7 observations from USFDA

20 Jun 2025 , 12:25 PM

NATCO Pharma Limited announced that United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed inspection at its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located in Kothur, Hyderabad. The company was under inspection for a period of 10 days between June 9-19, 2025. After completion, the company has received seven observations in Form 483 from the FDA.

In a statement, NATCO Pharma stated it is confident of addressing all the observations within the stated time frame. The company added that it is committed to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliance and to deliver high-quality products to its international customer and patient base.

The business posted a consolidated net profit of ₹406 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025. This was a 5% year-on-year increase against ₹386.30 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. 

The business logged revenue from operations of ₹1,287.30 Crore, registering a growth of 16%. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted revenue of ₹1,110.30 Crore.

The business logged an EBITDA of ₹548 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025, up by 10.20% on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA margin came in at 44.89%, marginally lower than 46.55% in the previous corresponding quarter. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • NATCO Pharma
  • Natco Pharma News
  • NATCO Pharma Share
  • Natco Pharma Updates
  • NATCO Pharma USFDA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.