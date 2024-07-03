iifl-logo-icon 1
Natco Pharma Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,319.75
(-0.50%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:09:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

2,733.7

1,826.9

2,171.9

1,390.4

1,316.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,733.7

1,826.9

2,171.9

1,390.4

1,316.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

111.9

79

49.1

49.8

54.8

Total Income

2,845.6

1,905.9

2,221

1,440.2

1,371.5

Total Expenditure

1,124.6

1,061.5

1,185.9

945.4

826.1

PBIDT

1,721

844.4

1,035.1

494.8

545.4

Interest

9.3

10.8

8.4

6.5

8

PBDT

1,711.7

833.6

1,026.7

488.3

537.4

Depreciation

89.9

99.7

87.1

82.5

81.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

297.7

142.5

174

76.5

86.2

Deferred Tax

-20.9

-7.6

-23.7

-8.8

-7.3

Reported Profit After Tax

1,345

599

789.3

338.1

377.2

Minority Interest After NP

-0.8

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,345.8

599

789.3

338.1

377.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,345.8

599

789.3

338.1

377.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

75.14

33.46

43.88

18.53

20.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

225

0

0

0

212.5

Equity

35.8

35.8

35.8

36.5

36.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

62.95

46.22

47.65

35.58

41.42

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

49.2

32.78

36.34

24.31

28.64

Natco Pharma: Related NEWS

Natco Pharma Sells Telangana Land for ₹115.57 Crore

Natco Pharma Sells Telangana Land for ₹115.57 Crore

1 Dec 2024|07:16 PM

The company was ensured that the sale of the land and building did not constitute part of its operational assets so that the sale will, in no way, impact the company's business operations

Natco Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 83%, Declares Interim Dividend

Natco Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 83%, Declares Interim Dividend

12 Nov 2024|10:26 PM

The revenue for the September quarter rose by 33% to ₹1,371 crore from ₹1,031 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Natco Pharma settles US patent case over generic Ozempic

Natco Pharma settles US patent case over generic Ozempic

7 Oct 2024|01:52 PM

According to data from the BSE index, the stock has achieved multibagger gains over the last two years, climbing 122.04%.

Cancer Patients Benefit as GST on Medications Slashed

Cancer Patients Benefit as GST on Medications Slashed

10 Sep 2024|12:22 PM

The plan to reduce the GST on these drugs aims to significantly reduce the overall cost of cancer treatment.

Natco Pharma invests $8 million in US biotech firm eGenesis

Natco Pharma invests $8 million in US biotech firm eGenesis

4 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

Natco Pharma disclosed that its subsidiary will invest USD 8 million in eGenesis, acquiring a total of 40,629,761 shares.

