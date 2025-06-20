Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

United Spirits: The business is planning to acquire an entire stake in NAO Spirits & Beverages Private Limited at an enterprise value of ₹130 Crore (approximately $15.20 Million). NAO Spirits is a premium Indian craft gin brands, Greater Than and Hapusa. The business will acquire 37,683 equity shares as part of the deal.

Biocon: The pharma business has completed its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares. The issued price for QIP was fixed at ₹300 per share, being a 3% discount to the floor price of ₹340.20 per share. The business approved and closed the issue on June 19, 2025.

NATCO Pharma: The company said that United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed inspection at its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility located in Kothur, Hyderabad. The company was under inspection for a period of 10 days between June 9-19, 2025.

CONCOR: The business said that it has fixed July 4, 2025 as the record date for determination of shareholders eligible for a bonus issue. The company is planning to issue bonus shares in the ratio of one new fully paid-up equity share for every four existing shares held. This bonus issue is yet to receive approval from the shareholders.

Uno Minda: The company’s committee of board of directors has nodded to the detailed project report for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad. The transaction value is ₹210 Crore. With this, the company could be able to add a capacity of 3,629 MT per annum. The company plans to achieve this capacity in a phased manner.

