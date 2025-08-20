VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

VA Tech Wabag Ltd has bagged a repeat order worth about 5.12 million Bahraini Dinars (around ₹118 crore) from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning (MoW), Kingdom of Bahrain.

The order is for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the 40 MLD Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and the associated Long Sea Outfall system for a period of five years. Wabag was originally awarded the EPC contract for this project in October 2015 by the Ministry of Housing, Bahrain. The plant was successfully completed and commissioned in 2018. Since November 1, 2018, Wabag has been responsible for running and maintaining the facility, making this the second consecutive O&M contract it has secured for the project.

The STP is designed with tertiary treatment capabilities and advanced sludge management that includes aerobic digestion and thermal drying. It also features an automatic bagging unit to package EPA Class A sludge from the dryers for commercial sale.

The treated water from the plant is fully reused, meeting the entire irrigation water demand of 13 islands in the region. The repeat contract underlines Wabag’s strong execution record and long-term relationship with Bahrain’s authorities, reinforcing its presence in the Gulf region’s water management sector.

