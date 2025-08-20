iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

20 Aug 2025 , 02:44 PM

VA Tech Wabag Ltd has bagged a repeat order worth about 5.12 million Bahraini Dinars (around ₹118 crore) from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning (MoW), Kingdom of Bahrain.

The order is for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the 40 MLD Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and the associated Long Sea Outfall system for a period of five years. Wabag was originally awarded the EPC contract for this project in October 2015 by the Ministry of Housing, Bahrain. The plant was successfully completed and commissioned in 2018. Since November 1, 2018, Wabag has been responsible for running and maintaining the facility, making this the second consecutive O&M contract it has secured for the project.

The STP is designed with tertiary treatment capabilities and advanced sludge management that includes aerobic digestion and thermal drying. It also features an automatic bagging unit to package EPA Class A sludge from the dryers for commercial sale.

The treated water from the plant is fully reused, meeting the entire irrigation water demand of 13 islands in the region. The repeat contract underlines Wabag’s strong execution record and long-term relationship with Bahrain’s authorities, reinforcing its presence in the Gulf region’s water management sector.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Bahrain
  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Ministry of Works
  • Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning
  • operation and maintenance
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|04:52 PM
VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:44 PM
India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:33 PM
Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:08 PM
Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|01:20 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.